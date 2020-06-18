All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

503 Loomis Ave

503 Loomis Avenue · (515) 259-0622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50315
Indianola Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 Loomis Ave · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom. Make this comfy home yours with all new siding, paint, carpet, trim, counter-tops, cabinets, laminate floors and more! Includes 1 stall detached garage and only minutes away from Downtown Des Moines! Come take a look at you new home! Just call or text Ryan at 515-259-0622

Pyramid Property Solutions
4407 SW 9th St
Des Moines, IA 50315
www.pyramidpropertysolutions.com

(RLNE5667586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Loomis Ave have any available units?
503 Loomis Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Loomis Ave have?
Some of 503 Loomis Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Loomis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
503 Loomis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Loomis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Loomis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 503 Loomis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 503 Loomis Ave does offer parking.
Does 503 Loomis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Loomis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Loomis Ave have a pool?
No, 503 Loomis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 503 Loomis Ave have accessible units?
No, 503 Loomis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Loomis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Loomis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
