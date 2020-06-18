Amenities

503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom. Make this comfy home yours with all new siding, paint, carpet, trim, counter-tops, cabinets, laminate floors and more! Includes 1 stall detached garage and only minutes away from Downtown Des Moines! Come take a look at you new home! Just call or text Ryan at 515-259-0622



Pyramid Property Solutions

4407 SW 9th St

Des Moines, IA 50315

www.pyramidpropertysolutions.com



