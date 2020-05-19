All apartments in Des Moines
June 18 2020

4323 Grand Avenue #101

4323 Grand Avenue · (515) 996-4488
Location

4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312
Ingersoll Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4323 Grand Avenue #101 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
lobby
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RqC4ixpJ1LD

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located within walking distance from the Des Moines Art Center and just minutes the heart of the Ingersoll/ Grand Avenue shopping district, this ground floor apartment is fully updated but has lost none of its vintage charm and finishings! The building's entrance leads into the gorgeous lobby and easy access to the apartment's front door. Walking into the apartment, we find a sunny open plan living and dining area. The living room features a stunning brick fireplace and huge glass doors leading out to a covered private patio. The kitchen is semi-enclosed with wooden latticework on the wall allowing lots of natural light in. The appliances are all stainless steel and will be included with the unit. The kitchen also features fully updated cabinets, a gorgeous tiled backsplash and an eating nook/ desk area. The dining area looks into both the kitchen and living room and is large enough for a full-sized table. Down the hall, we find a full bath with a shower/tub combo and the 1st bedroom. The spare bedroom is a good size and comes with a connecting closet. The master bedroom is HUGE and includes a large walk-in closet with built-in storage and another full bath with a walk-in shower and access to the closet. The building also features coin-operated laundry on each floor, a lovely communal four-season porch walkthrough that leads to a covered garage where each unit has an assigned parking space. Per the HOA this property does not accept pets and please no smoking!

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 have any available units?
4323 Grand Avenue #101 has a unit available for $1,195 per month.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 have?
Some of 4323 Grand Avenue #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 4323 Grand Avenue #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Grand Avenue #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Grand Avenue #101 pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Grand Avenue #101 is not pet friendly.
Does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Grand Avenue #101 does offer parking.
Does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Grand Avenue #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 have a pool?
No, 4323 Grand Avenue #101 does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 have accessible units?
No, 4323 Grand Avenue #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Grand Avenue #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Grand Avenue #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
