4124 Lower Beaver Rd

BRICK!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Beaverdale -



Located in Historic Beaverdale/ Lower Beaver Neighborhood, this brick home is just minutes from multiple schools, churches and a wide array of dining and shopping options. The 3 bedroom home opens into a huge living room featuring multiple windows and tons of natural light! Moving into the kitchen/ dining room, we find floor to ceiling storage cabinets in the kitchen area, the included stove and refrigerator, and sink-top window looking into the backyard. The dining area is big enough for a full-sized table and is surrounded by windows, also allowing for backyard views. Moving down the hall, we find all three bedrooms and the first full bath. All bedrooms are a good size with connecting closets and the bathroom features a shower/tub combo. The lower level is partially finished with another potential living area, a large laundry area with a full-sized washer and dryer and the second full bath. Throw in the huge 2 car garage and this home is not to be missed!! This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



