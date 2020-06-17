All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4124 Lower Beaver Rd

4124 Lower Beaver Road · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4124 Lower Beaver Road, Des Moines, IA 50310
Lower Beaver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4124 Lower Beaver Rd · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BRICK!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Beaverdale -

CALL TODAY!! (515) 996-4488

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8e4xE6b6NhS

Located in Historic Beaverdale/ Lower Beaver Neighborhood, this brick home is just minutes from multiple schools, churches and a wide array of dining and shopping options. The 3 bedroom home opens into a huge living room featuring multiple windows and tons of natural light! Moving into the kitchen/ dining room, we find floor to ceiling storage cabinets in the kitchen area, the included stove and refrigerator, and sink-top window looking into the backyard. The dining area is big enough for a full-sized table and is surrounded by windows, also allowing for backyard views. Moving down the hall, we find all three bedrooms and the first full bath. All bedrooms are a good size with connecting closets and the bathroom features a shower/tub combo. The lower level is partially finished with another potential living area, a large laundry area with a full-sized washer and dryer and the second full bath. Throw in the huge 2 car garage and this home is not to be missed!! This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5649479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd have any available units?
4124 Lower Beaver Rd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd have?
Some of 4124 Lower Beaver Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Lower Beaver Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Lower Beaver Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Lower Beaver Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Lower Beaver Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Lower Beaver Rd does offer parking.
Does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Lower Beaver Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd have a pool?
No, 4124 Lower Beaver Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd have accessible units?
No, 4124 Lower Beaver Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Lower Beaver Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Lower Beaver Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
