Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

120 SW 5th St #407

120 Southwest 5th Street · (515) 978-1773
Location

120 Southwest 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 SW 5th St #407 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
internet access
What a deal.$1300/month For A One Bedroom Loft with Utilities Included (see details) - Updated corner unit with a view of the Cubs stadium! Internet, Water, Trash, Gym and Onsite Security included in the rent!

This amazing gem promises the best Downtown has to offer. With a southeast view, you can keep an eye on the Cubs Stadium. Conveniently located just one block from Court Ave, you can walk to any of Des Moines downtown attractions! Enjoy the numerous restaurants and shops all just a few short steps away. Recently updated with a new kitchen and balcony. Located in a secure building, the concierge will greet you at the door. On-site work out facilities, a private parking space, and washer & dryer are included at no additional charge.

Pets allowed up top 35 Lbs. $350 Pet security deposit and $40 Per pet rent amount.

To view the virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7X29C/collection/7l6vL

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5417691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 SW 5th St #407 have any available units?
120 SW 5th St #407 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 SW 5th St #407 have?
Some of 120 SW 5th St #407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 SW 5th St #407 currently offering any rent specials?
120 SW 5th St #407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 SW 5th St #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 SW 5th St #407 is pet friendly.
Does 120 SW 5th St #407 offer parking?
Yes, 120 SW 5th St #407 does offer parking.
Does 120 SW 5th St #407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 SW 5th St #407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 SW 5th St #407 have a pool?
No, 120 SW 5th St #407 does not have a pool.
Does 120 SW 5th St #407 have accessible units?
No, 120 SW 5th St #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 SW 5th St #407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 SW 5th St #407 does not have units with dishwashers.
