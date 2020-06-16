120 SW 5th St #407

Amenities

What a deal.$1300/month For A One Bedroom Loft with Utilities Included (see details) - Updated corner unit with a view of the Cubs stadium! Internet, Water, Trash, Gym and Onsite Security included in the rent!



This amazing gem promises the best Downtown has to offer. With a southeast view, you can keep an eye on the Cubs Stadium. Conveniently located just one block from Court Ave, you can walk to any of Des Moines downtown attractions! Enjoy the numerous restaurants and shops all just a few short steps away. Recently updated with a new kitchen and balcony. Located in a secure building, the concierge will greet you at the door. On-site work out facilities, a private parking space, and washer & dryer are included at no additional charge.



Pets allowed up top 35 Lbs. $350 Pet security deposit and $40 Per pet rent amount.



To view the virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7X29C/collection/7l6vL



