Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020!

Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing!



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our video tour: coming soon!



DESCRIPTION:



Charming 3br/1ba plantation style single family home in Waialua. Property is shared with a studio cottage along with a communal laundry area on site.



Property is conveniently located across Waialua High and Intermediate and within a few minutes drive to historic Haleiwa Town. Commute time to Schofield/Wheeler is approximately 18min and a 40 minute drive to Pearl Harbor/Hickam.



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Single Family

• Interior: 648sf

• Land: 6300sf

• Bedrooms: 3

• Bathrooms: 1

• Parking: 2 car driveway & lot



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Stove/oven

• Refrigerator

• Washer & Dryer

• Window A/C units



LEASE TERMS:

- Non Smoking

- Pet Friendly

- Minimum Lease: 1 Year

- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

- Credit & Background Check Required

- Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

Arlene Ichimura #RS-75492

808-721-7990

PO Box 759

Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE5844344)