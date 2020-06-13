/
/
waialua
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
73 Apartments for rent in Waialua, HI📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A
67-239 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
648 sqft
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-221 Kiapoko Street
67-221 Kiapoko Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
768 sqft
North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-169 Kuoha Street
67-169 Kuoha Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1496 sqft
Fully furnished single family home in Waialua. Upgraded executive kitchen. Landscaped yard provides private and peaceful garden setting. Recreation items available for use, including surfboards. PV panels assist with electricity cost for tenants.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-247 Kukea Circle
67-247 Kukea Circle, Waialua, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Recently renovated spacious home with 2 living rooms on large lot. House is $2500 per month and a separate studio cottage on the property available for $1400. Property is gated and shared. Total of 4 bedroom 2 baths on the entire property.
Results within 1 mile of Waialua
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-942 KAMAKAHALA STREET
66-942 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Spacious Single Level Waialua Duplex - This unit is located in the Paalaakai subdivision and features many spacious living spaces and a full size kitchen and dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203
68-025 Apuhihi St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
519 sqft
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 Available 07/01/20 2br/1ba Apartment on the North Shore (HIPPM) - Tenant occupied, available 07/01/2020! Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-055 Akule St Apt 204
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
685 sqft
Beach side 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment that features; fridge, stove, dishwasher, tile flooring, washer/dryer & lanai. Includes water. Tandem style parking stall.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
772 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-939 Kamakahala Street
66-939 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Recently renovated single level home in Paalakai. Features a corner lot with large yard and carport and driveway with lots of parking. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-045 Waialua Beach Road
66-045 Waialua Beach Rd, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Nice,spacious renovated plantation style house. Features include; Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & partially fenced large yard with carport. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Waialua
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-044 Kamehameha Highway
66-044 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Great location in Haleiwa town. Features include; updated kitchen & bath, granite counter tops, stove, fridge, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans & fenced yard. Carport & washer/dryer hook-ups.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-275 Kamehameha Highway - Downstairs
61-275 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home Holders LLC is proud to announce our fabulous North Shore ocean front, long term, rental opportunity walking distance to Waimea beach! The house sits on a 5690 square foot lot with driveway parking for 4 vehicles.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-024 Laau Paina Place
68-024 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
670 sqft
Wonderful cul-d-sac on the North Shore-Mokuleia...private beach access...great for fishing, diving,watersports! Located very close to the Polo field and Dillingham Ranch. This rental is a small 2/1 half of a duplex.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Highway, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
962 sqft
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2565 sqft
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-355 Kikou Street
68-355 Kikou Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
4406 sqft
Incredible 2 acre Bali-Style estate just steps to a beautiful white sand beach. Located just 5 miles west of the Historic Haleiwa town with all its shops and restaurants. Perfect for a family looking for seclusion on the North Shore.
Results within 10 miles of Waialua
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Wahiawa
10 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 07/31/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-933 Bayview Street #311
85-933 Bayview Street, Waianae, HI
Studio
$950
290 sqft
Studio unit on Pokai Bay Beach - Available Now, 3rd floor unit located on Pokai Bay Beach. Unit includes water, sewer, basic cable and standard internet service. Call today for more information No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743398)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
799 sqft
CATHEDRAL POINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point. 95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani. Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer. Amenities include a pool & recreation center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Waialua rentals listed on Apartment List is $9,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Waialua area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.