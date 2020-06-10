94-1127 Kaloli Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Royal Kunia. This house has a large yard and a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. Featuring an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and a separate bedroom downstairs carpet throughout with wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms. Comes with a refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, oven/range, washer, and dryer. Perfect for military personnel or working professionals who don't want to live in town.



Contact Certified Property Solutions www.certifiedps.com or (808)670-1623 to learn more.