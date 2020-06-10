All apartments in Royal Kunia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:58 PM

94-1127 Kaloli Loop

94-1127 Kaloli Loop · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-1127 Kaloli Loop, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 28

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Royal Kunia. This house has a large yard and a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. Featuring an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, and a separate bedroom downstairs carpet throughout with wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms. Comes with a refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, oven/range, washer, and dryer. Perfect for military personnel or working professionals who don't want to live in town.

Contact Certified Property Solutions www.certifiedps.com or (808)670-1623 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have any available units?
94-1127 Kaloli Loop has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have?
Some of 94-1127 Kaloli Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1127 Kaloli Loop currently offering any rent specials?
94-1127 Kaloli Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1127 Kaloli Loop pet-friendly?
No, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Kunia.
Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop offer parking?
Yes, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop does offer parking.
Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have a pool?
No, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop does not have a pool.
Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have accessible units?
No, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1127 Kaloli Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-1127 Kaloli Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
