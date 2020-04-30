All apartments in Pearl City
Pearl City, HI
98-635 Kaahele Street
98-635 Kaahele Street

98-635 Kaahele Street · (808) 394-9223
Location

98-635 Kaahele Street, Pearl City, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining. This beautiful home boasts a spacious floor plan, large multi-purpose room w/wet bar downstairs, laminate flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, panoramic views of the ocean, large 240 sf covered lanai, sunset & sunrise views in this quiet, peaceful and coveted neighborhood of Royal Summit. Easy access to the freeways, close to shops, restaurants, parks & playgrounds, movies and soooo much more! Rental Application and 3 bureau credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-635 Kaahele Street have any available units?
98-635 Kaahele Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-635 Kaahele Street have?
Some of 98-635 Kaahele Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-635 Kaahele Street currently offering any rent specials?
98-635 Kaahele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-635 Kaahele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 98-635 Kaahele Street is pet friendly.
Does 98-635 Kaahele Street offer parking?
Yes, 98-635 Kaahele Street does offer parking.
Does 98-635 Kaahele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98-635 Kaahele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-635 Kaahele Street have a pool?
No, 98-635 Kaahele Street does not have a pool.
Does 98-635 Kaahele Street have accessible units?
No, 98-635 Kaahele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98-635 Kaahele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-635 Kaahele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-635 Kaahele Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-635 Kaahele Street does not have units with air conditioning.
