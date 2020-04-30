98-635 Kaahele Street

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining. This beautiful home boasts a spacious floor plan, large multi-purpose room w/wet bar downstairs, laminate flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms, panoramic views of the ocean, large 240 sf covered lanai, sunset & sunrise views in this quiet, peaceful and coveted neighborhood of Royal Summit. Easy access to the freeways, close to shops, restaurants, parks & playgrounds, movies and soooo much more! Rental Application and 3 bureau credit report required.