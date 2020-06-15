All apartments in Ko Olina
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

92-1534 Ali'inui Drive

92-1534 Ali'inui Drive · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies. This Villa has 3 bedrooms and can sleep up to six guests. This villa has 3 flatscreen TVs and it comes with a garage and extra parking.

Choose to spend your days on the Ko Olina Championship golf course or at the Marina; relax at one of four breathtaking sandy lagoons, pamper yourself at the award winning Four Seasons Resort and Spa; spoil the kids at Aulani Disney Resort or explore the rich culture and beauty of the Island. Enjoy breath-taking sunsets, experience an authentic Hawaiian luau or a relaxing evening stroll through beautiful Ko Olina. World-class restaurants and nightlife are only minutes away in the laid-back, serene atmosphere of Ko Olina or experience all the excitement of city life with a drive to Honolulu.

Activities: Ko Olina Marina; 18-Hole Ted Robinson Championship Ko Olina Golf Course; Award-Winning Four Seasons full service Spa, the Disney Aulani , the Paradise Cove Luau, shopping, snorkeling, SCUBA diving, boating, fishing, sailing, surfing, windsurfing, walking and hiking paths; guided activities, including whale watching and dolphin swims as well as scenic island tours.

Area: This romantic yet family-friendly resort is located just 20 to 30 minutes from Honolulu International Airport, world-famous Waikiki, downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Waikele Premium Outlets and other attractions such as Historic Ewa Town, Hawaiis Plantation Village, and Dole Cannery. Breath-taking Hanauma Bay is a 45 minute drive with Sea Life Park a short 5 minutes further. The Polynesian Cultural Center is well worth the hours drive and youll experience many traditional must-sees along the way.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/92-1534-ali-inui-dr-kapolei-hi-96707-usa-unit-1405/9b744608-2b5f-4ebf-9d45-fe89aaf387e6

(RLNE5654086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have any available units?
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have?
Some of 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive currently offering any rent specials?
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive pet-friendly?
No, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ko Olina.
Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive offer parking?
Yes, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive does offer parking.
Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have a pool?
Yes, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive has a pool.
Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have accessible units?
No, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1534 Ali'inui Drive has units with air conditioning.
