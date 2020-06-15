92-1534 Ali'inui Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies. This Villa has 3 bedrooms and can sleep up to six guests. This villa has 3 flatscreen TVs and it comes with a garage and extra parking.



Choose to spend your days on the Ko Olina Championship golf course or at the Marina; relax at one of four breathtaking sandy lagoons, pamper yourself at the award winning Four Seasons Resort and Spa; spoil the kids at Aulani Disney Resort or explore the rich culture and beauty of the Island. Enjoy breath-taking sunsets, experience an authentic Hawaiian luau or a relaxing evening stroll through beautiful Ko Olina. World-class restaurants and nightlife are only minutes away in the laid-back, serene atmosphere of Ko Olina or experience all the excitement of city life with a drive to Honolulu.



Activities: Ko Olina Marina; 18-Hole Ted Robinson Championship Ko Olina Golf Course; Award-Winning Four Seasons full service Spa, the Disney Aulani , the Paradise Cove Luau, shopping, snorkeling, SCUBA diving, boating, fishing, sailing, surfing, windsurfing, walking and hiking paths; guided activities, including whale watching and dolphin swims as well as scenic island tours.



Area: This romantic yet family-friendly resort is located just 20 to 30 minutes from Honolulu International Airport, world-famous Waikiki, downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Waikele Premium Outlets and other attractions such as Historic Ewa Town, Hawaiis Plantation Village, and Dole Cannery. Breath-taking Hanauma Bay is a 45 minute drive with Sea Life Park a short 5 minutes further. The Polynesian Cultural Center is well worth the hours drive and youll experience many traditional must-sees along the way.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/92-1534-ali-inui-dr-kapolei-hi-96707-usa-unit-1405/9b744608-2b5f-4ebf-9d45-fe89aaf387e6



