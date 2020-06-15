Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort. Experience Resort Living! Relax at the pool or at one of the magnificent Ko Olina lagoons. Enjoy shopping and restaurants. Upstairs 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with a 2 car garage, Newer Stainless Appliances, Beautiful Hardwood floors and plantation shutters.



Have it all! Access to the Ko Olina Beach & Sports Club which includes a fitness center, tennis courts, and fitness classes included.



Water/Sewer/Trash & Spectrum Bulk Internet/Cable Package

Application Fee: $35 per Adult

Non-Smoking Unit

Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE2282496)