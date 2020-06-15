All apartments in Ko Olina
Find more places like 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D

92-1473 Ali'inui Drive · (808) 777-0618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort. Experience Resort Living! Relax at the pool or at one of the magnificent Ko Olina lagoons. Enjoy shopping and restaurants. Upstairs 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with a 2 car garage, Newer Stainless Appliances, Beautiful Hardwood floors and plantation shutters.

Have it all! Access to the Ko Olina Beach & Sports Club which includes a fitness center, tennis courts, and fitness classes included.

Water/Sewer/Trash & Spectrum Bulk Internet/Cable Package
Application Fee: $35 per Adult
Non-Smoking Unit
Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2282496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have any available units?
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have?
Some of 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D currently offering any rent specials?
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D pet-friendly?
No, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ko Olina.
Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D offer parking?
Yes, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D does offer parking.
Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have a pool?
Yes, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D has a pool.
Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have accessible units?
No, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D have units with air conditioning?
No, 92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D does not have units with air conditioning.
