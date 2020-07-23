Amenities

91-1163 Kamaaha Loop #13B Available 08/01/20 2br/1.5ba Townhouse in Kulalani Village - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our video tour: coming soon!



Cute 2br/1.5ba townhouse in Kulalani Village! Bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Currently under renovation! New kitchen cabinets, carpet, paint and blinds will make this home feel like new! Enjoy the Villages of Kapolei community pool and recreation center within a few minutes walk from the property and a few minutes driven to many restaurants, shopping, movies and state buildings!



Driving distance to Schofield/Wheeler, approx 20 minutes and approx 45 minutes to Pearl Harbor/Hickam.



KEY FEATURES:

- Property Type: Townhouse

- Interior Area: 780sf

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 1.5

- Parking: 2 assigned/uncovered parking stalls



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

- Water/sewer



PROPERTY FEATURES:

- Refrigerator

- Stove/oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Washer/Dryer

- Window A/C



LEASE TERMS:

- Non Smoking

- No Pets

- Minimum Lease: 1 Year

- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

- Credit & Background Check Required

- Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE4281413)