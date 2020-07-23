All apartments in Kapolei
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:26 AM

91-1163 Kamaaha Loop #13B

91-1163 Kamaaha Loop · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1163 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1163 Kamaaha Loop #13B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
91-1163 Kamaaha Loop #13B Available 08/01/20 2br/1.5ba Townhouse in Kulalani Village - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!!

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Check out our video tour: coming soon!

Cute 2br/1.5ba townhouse in Kulalani Village! Bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Currently under renovation! New kitchen cabinets, carpet, paint and blinds will make this home feel like new! Enjoy the Villages of Kapolei community pool and recreation center within a few minutes walk from the property and a few minutes driven to many restaurants, shopping, movies and state buildings!

Driving distance to Schofield/Wheeler, approx 20 minutes and approx 45 minutes to Pearl Harbor/Hickam.

KEY FEATURES:
- Property Type: Townhouse
- Interior Area: 780sf
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Parking: 2 assigned/uncovered parking stalls

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
- Water/sewer

PROPERTY FEATURES:
- Refrigerator
- Stove/oven
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Washer/Dryer
- Window A/C

LEASE TERMS:
- Non Smoking
- No Pets
- Minimum Lease: 1 Year
- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
- Credit & Background Check Required
- Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE4281413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

