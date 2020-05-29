All apartments in Kapolei
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street

801 Kakala Street · (808) 676-7200
Location

801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool. Come see it, love it, and get ready to call Kapolei home! Sub-metered water/sewer, rent includes both. Tenant responsible for lawn care. *No pets/No Smoking* Paper applications are NOT ACCEPTED. Applicants must apply & pay online at propertyframeworks.com. Upload D.L. w/picture, pay stubs or bank statements. App fee is $25 per persons 18 or older. Deposit must be collected by management directly.
Photos from a previous vacancy. Updated photos coming soon. Call or text Sheral Ann Graham at 541-680-3239 to schedule a PRIVATE showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Kakala Street have any available units?
801 Kakala Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Kakala Street have?
Some of 801 Kakala Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Kakala Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 Kakala Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Kakala Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 Kakala Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kapolei.
Does 801 Kakala Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 Kakala Street does offer parking.
Does 801 Kakala Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Kakala Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Kakala Street have a pool?
Yes, 801 Kakala Street has a pool.
Does 801 Kakala Street have accessible units?
No, 801 Kakala Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Kakala Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Kakala Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Kakala Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Kakala Street does not have units with air conditioning.
