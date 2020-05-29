801 Kakala Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool. Come see it, love it, and get ready to call Kapolei home! Sub-metered water/sewer, rent includes both. Tenant responsible for lawn care. *No pets/No Smoking* Paper applications are NOT ACCEPTED. Applicants must apply & pay online at propertyframeworks.com. Upload D.L. w/picture, pay stubs or bank statements. App fee is $25 per persons 18 or older. Deposit must be collected by management directly.

Photos from a previous vacancy. Updated photos coming soon. Call or text Sheral Ann Graham at 541-680-3239 to schedule a PRIVATE showing.