Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

46-341 Kahuhipa St

46-341 Kahuhipa Street · (808) 664-3296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 46-341 Kahuhipa St · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority. In efforts to continue facilitate showings of our rentals, we are taking the following precautions:
- Social Distancing - We will be happy to meet with you for a showing, however we will maintain our distance (approximately 6 feet) and will you encourage you to do the same.
- No Physical Contact - If you need assistance opening a door, testing a knob or anything else that would require you to physically touch something within the unit, please ask for our representative’s assistance and we would be happy to help.
- Limiting Showing Party Sizes - For any of the listed available times we have to show a unit, there will be a limit of 5 parties per showing. Furthermore, only 4 people may be inside the rental at any given time, including the showing representative.
*Showing Priority may be provided to pre-qualified or pre-approved prospects.

Website: www.apartmentshi.com
Instagram: @apartmentshi

To see this unit, please reserve a spot to an upcoming showing through this link:
https://showmojo.com/l/8b3ac36061

Or Call: (808)-518-6580
The Street Number of this Rental’s Address is: 46

MONTHLY COSTS TO TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION:
RENT: $2,995
UTILITIES: Water, Sewer, Electricity & Cable/Internet is Paid by Tenant (Not included in rent.)

DIGITAL & REMOTE SHOWINGS / CONFERENCE CALL NOTES:
- Appointment Priority is provided to those that complete applications and/or pre-qualification questionnaires.
- Duration: 15-20 Mins.

KEY FEATURES
Apartment: 3 Bed | 2 Bath
Parking: Carport fits 2 Cars
Lease Duration: 12 Months (After the 1st Month Move-In Special for 30 Days)
Pet-Policy: 1 Cat or 1 Dog OK (Restrictions + Fee Apply)
Laundry: Washer and Dryer in Unit

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
- RECENTLY UPDATED! Wood laminate and ceramic tile throughout home! Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances! Spacious and Open Bedrooms and Living Area! Large Yard!
- AMAZING LOCATION! Great residential neighborhood with a spectacular view of the Ko'olau mountain range! (Quick access to H-1 Freeway, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Windward Mall and MORE!
- AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect for entertaining guests and relaxing!

ADDITIONAL LEASE INFORMATION
- 1 Cat or 1 Dog OK (Restrictions + Fee Apply)
- No Subsidized Housing
*Advertised Rental Terms are Subject to Change at Any Time*
** Additional Utility Fee, Parking Fee & Pet Fee, when Applicable, are not Included in the 1st Month Move-In Rent Special (30 Days)**

RENTAL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
The following is needed to complete an online application:
1. Copy of Photo ID
2. 1 Month Proof of Income (2 Pay Periods of Pay Stubs) OR a statement letter signed by your employer with an estimate of your monthly income (Please provide your employer's contact information).
3. Bank Statement OR Screenshot of your Available Bank Balance
*If anyone else above the age of 18 is moving in with you, they also need to complete a separate application, with the same requirements.*
**If you are going to have a guarantor sign the lease with you, they also have to complete a separate application online, with the same requirements.**
[Application Fee: $25 per Applicant | Any application that has not been fully processed will be issued a refund on application fees.]
Found at: www.apartmentshi.com/listings

ALL APARTMENT ADVISORS PROPERTIES HAVE A STRICT NO SMOKING POLICY
*The security deposit is equal to a full month’s rental charge. [Any applicable fees (i.e. utility fee, parking stall fee, or pet fee) as listed above, would be paid for as rent].*

(RLNE3467136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

