46-341 Kahuhipa St

Amenities
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority. In efforts to continue facilitate showings of our rentals, we are taking the following precautions:
- Social Distancing - We will be happy to meet with you for a showing, however we will maintain our distance (approximately 6 feet) and will you encourage you to do the same.
- No Physical Contact - If you need assistance opening a door, testing a knob or anything else that would require you to physically touch something within the unit, please ask for our representative’s assistance and we would be happy to help.
- Limiting Showing Party Sizes - For any of the listed available times we have to show a unit, there will be a limit of 5 parties per showing. Furthermore, only 4 people may be inside the rental at any given time, including the showing representative.
*Showing Priority may be provided to pre-qualified or pre-approved prospects.
Website: www.apartmentshi.com
Instagram: @apartmentshi
To see this unit, please reserve a spot to an upcoming showing through this link:
https://showmojo.com/l/8b3ac36061
Or Call: (808)-518-6580
The Street Number of this Rental’s Address is: 46
MONTHLY COSTS TO TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION:
RENT: $2,995
UTILITIES: Water, Sewer, Electricity & Cable/Internet is Paid by Tenant (Not included in rent.)
DIGITAL & REMOTE SHOWINGS / CONFERENCE CALL NOTES:
- Appointment Priority is provided to those that complete applications and/or pre-qualification questionnaires.
- Duration: 15-20 Mins.
KEY FEATURES
Apartment: 3 Bed | 2 Bath
Parking: Carport fits 2 Cars
Lease Duration: 12 Months (After the 1st Month Move-In Special for 30 Days)
Pet-Policy: 1 Cat or 1 Dog OK (Restrictions + Fee Apply)
Laundry: Washer and Dryer in Unit
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
- RECENTLY UPDATED! Wood laminate and ceramic tile throughout home! Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances! Spacious and Open Bedrooms and Living Area! Large Yard!
- AMAZING LOCATION! Great residential neighborhood with a spectacular view of the Ko'olau mountain range! (Quick access to H-1 Freeway, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Windward Mall and MORE!
- AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect for entertaining guests and relaxing!
ADDITIONAL LEASE INFORMATION
- 1 Cat or 1 Dog OK (Restrictions + Fee Apply)
- No Subsidized Housing
*Advertised Rental Terms are Subject to Change at Any Time*
** Additional Utility Fee, Parking Fee & Pet Fee, when Applicable, are not Included in the 1st Month Move-In Rent Special (30 Days)**
RENTAL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
The following is needed to complete an online application:
1. Copy of Photo ID
2. 1 Month Proof of Income (2 Pay Periods of Pay Stubs) OR a statement letter signed by your employer with an estimate of your monthly income (Please provide your employer's contact information).
3. Bank Statement OR Screenshot of your Available Bank Balance
*If anyone else above the age of 18 is moving in with you, they also need to complete a separate application, with the same requirements.*
**If you are going to have a guarantor sign the lease with you, they also have to complete a separate application online, with the same requirements.**
[Application Fee: $25 per Applicant | Any application that has not been fully processed will be issued a refund on application fees.]
Found at: www.apartmentshi.com/listings
ALL APARTMENT ADVISORS PROPERTIES HAVE A STRICT NO SMOKING POLICY
*The security deposit is equal to a full month’s rental charge. [Any applicable fees (i.e. utility fee, parking stall fee, or pet fee) as listed above, would be paid for as rent].*
(RLNE3467136)