apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:41 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-409 Koiawe Way
45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
964 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
853 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
975 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 4:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2801 sqft
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
154 Mokumanu Drive
154 Mokumanu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3243 sqft
Beachfront, Private home, Pool, Yard, Lanai, Laidback luxury, Lanikai Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
56 South Kalaheo Ave
56 South Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
7500 sqft
Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
322 Aoloa Street #801
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1286 sqft
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1108 Koohoo Place
1108 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Mokulua Island view, Pool, Luxury, Lanikai Ocean View Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B
1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1171 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Kailua
308 Maluniu Avenue
308 Maluniu Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1938 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home located near Kailua Beach Park and just a short walk to Kailua town. kitchen is newer with granite countertops, the house has an inground pool that offers a lot of privacy for Coconut Grove.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
245 Hualani St. B
245 Hualani Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1745 sqft
245 Hualani St. B - (245 HUA B) Available 08/01/20 Kailua Modern, Nostalgic Flair - Well maintained residence in Kalama/Coconut Grove. Built in 2007, nearly 2,000 sq.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
333 North Kalaheo
333 North Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath near Kailua Beach. Swimming pool! - Come see this beautiful and charming FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath near Kailua Beach.
