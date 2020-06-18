All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive

44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive · (808) 780-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Luxurious, newly built (2020), 780 sq. ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Kaneohe Bayside residence just 200 ft from the water. This amazing single family cottage comes with custom kitchen, dimming lighting, split AC, luxury vinyl flooring, high-end blinds throughout, spa-like walk-in rainfall plus adjustable shower heads, external motion sensor lighting, 500 Mbps Fiber Internet WiFi & Network Ports, full W/D, exterior storage area, 2 tandem parking (compact), 217 sq. ft lanai and so much more. Live in Ohana community just steps from PRIVATE water access, adjacent to H3 access, 5 min to Gate 1, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base and 1.2 miles to Castles Beach on Kailua Bay. Water, sewer, internet, & electricity included for a discounted flat rate of $350 per month. No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have any available units?
44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have?
Some of 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive has units with air conditioning.
