44-295 Kaneohe Bay Drive

Luxurious, newly built (2020), 780 sq. ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Kaneohe Bayside residence just 200 ft from the water. This amazing single family cottage comes with custom kitchen, dimming lighting, split AC, luxury vinyl flooring, high-end blinds throughout, spa-like walk-in rainfall plus adjustable shower heads, external motion sensor lighting, 500 Mbps Fiber Internet WiFi & Network Ports, full W/D, exterior storage area, 2 tandem parking (compact), 217 sq. ft lanai and so much more. Live in Ohana community just steps from PRIVATE water access, adjacent to H3 access, 5 min to Gate 1, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base and 1.2 miles to Castles Beach on Kailua Bay. Water, sewer, internet, & electricity included for a discounted flat rate of $350 per month. No pets or smoking allowed.