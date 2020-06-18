73-1425 Kukuna Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Large custom home, Private Pool & Spa, Spectacular Ocean views, O'oma Plantation - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



You’ll love the designer decor and high-end accents throughout O’oma Plantation, which include updated private bathrooms, a well-appointed ocean view living room, and hardwood floors. While there is no air conditioning, the home’s high elevation allows for lots of cool wind and gentle ocean breezes.



Upstairs, O’oma Plantation has five bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms, ceiling fans, ample closet space, and plush beds. The king master suite has a private lanai and amazing ocean views. Choose from four comfortably-appointed guest rooms; one has two sets of bunk beds, another is furnished with two double beds and a crib, another with two double beds and lanai access, and one have a king-size bed and lanai access.



Prepare a delicious dinner in the state-of-the-art kitchen which has high-end finishes and appliances. Large gathering spaces make it easy to cook dinner while socializing with your guests. If there’s a musician in your group, O’oma Plantation is furnished with an upright piano. Enjoy festive background music, or rally everyone together for a lively sing-along.



Additional amenities at O’oma Plantation include high-speed internet, free Wifi, a full-size washer and dryer, and an outdoor shower. There are also a bonus loft and a spacious covered lanai upstairs.



The spectacular outdoor living area provides an ideal space to lounge poolside, sip cocktails or host a tropical dinner party. Barbecue your favorite fish and veggies on the grill while enjoying ocean views as far as the eye can see. Though not heated, the saltwater infinity pool will refresh and exhilarate your senses.



O’oma Plantation is a 10-minute drive to the Kailua-Kona Pier and to downtown, which is known for being a shopper's paradise. You’ll also love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha, I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is an iconic landmark and reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market, enjoy shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, or hang out at the beach. There's plenty to do in and around Kailua-Kona. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset.



The best of authentic island living begins at O'oma Plantation. We hope you will make it your choice for your next Hawaiian trip.



TA-079-038-8736-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840742)