Kalaoa, HI
73-1425 Kukuna Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

73-1425 Kukuna Street

73-1425 Kukuna Street · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Kalaoa
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

73-1425 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI 96740
Kalaoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 73-1425 Kukuna Street · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Large custom home, Private Pool & Spa, Spectacular Ocean views, O'oma Plantation - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

You’ll love the designer decor and high-end accents throughout O’oma Plantation, which include updated private bathrooms, a well-appointed ocean view living room, and hardwood floors. While there is no air conditioning, the home’s high elevation allows for lots of cool wind and gentle ocean breezes.

Upstairs, O’oma Plantation has five bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms, ceiling fans, ample closet space, and plush beds. The king master suite has a private lanai and amazing ocean views. Choose from four comfortably-appointed guest rooms; one has two sets of bunk beds, another is furnished with two double beds and a crib, another with two double beds and lanai access, and one have a king-size bed and lanai access. 

Prepare a delicious dinner in the state-of-the-art kitchen which has high-end finishes and appliances. Large gathering spaces make it easy to cook dinner while socializing with your guests. If there’s a musician in your group, O’oma Plantation is furnished with an upright piano. Enjoy festive background music, or rally everyone together for a lively sing-along. 

Additional amenities at O’oma Plantation include high-speed internet, free Wifi, a full-size washer and dryer, and an outdoor shower. There are also a bonus loft and a spacious covered lanai upstairs.

The spectacular outdoor living area provides an ideal space to lounge poolside, sip cocktails or host a tropical dinner party. Barbecue your favorite fish and veggies on the grill while enjoying ocean views as far as the eye can see. Though not heated, the saltwater infinity pool will refresh and exhilarate your senses.  

O’oma Plantation is a 10-minute drive to the Kailua-Kona Pier and to downtown, which is known for being a shopper's paradise. You’ll also love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha, I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is an iconic landmark and reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.

People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market, enjoy shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, or hang out at the beach. There's plenty to do in and around Kailua-Kona. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. 

The best of authentic island living begins at O'oma Plantation. We hope you will make it your choice for your next Hawaiian trip. 

TA-079-038-8736-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have any available units?
73-1425 Kukuna Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have?
Some of 73-1425 Kukuna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73-1425 Kukuna Street currently offering any rent specials?
73-1425 Kukuna Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73-1425 Kukuna Street pet-friendly?
No, 73-1425 Kukuna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalaoa.
Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street offer parking?
No, 73-1425 Kukuna Street does not offer parking.
Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73-1425 Kukuna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have a pool?
Yes, 73-1425 Kukuna Street has a pool.
Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have accessible units?
No, 73-1425 Kukuna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 73-1425 Kukuna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73-1425 Kukuna Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 73-1425 Kukuna Street does not have units with air conditioning.
