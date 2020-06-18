78-6640 Alii Drive

Amenities

Oceanfront Hoku Ea Private House on Kahaluu Bay w/SPA - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Welcome to Hoku’ Ea Hale, a very private oceanfront residence featuring spectacular ocean views and an abundance of outdoor living space. Hoku’Ea Hale has been reviewed in The Breeze newspaper as one of the top beachfront homes in America—and it isn’t hard to understand why. Every room opens to the outdoor ocean, where you’ll experience unspoiled tropical paradise and unparalleled views of the Pacific. Named with the property’s exquisite sea- life themed Turtle art gate in mind, Hoku’ Ea Hale features a beachfront Jacuzzi spa, three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and can comfortably accommodate up to ten guests.



All rooms open up to unobstructed ocean views with the house on a jutting point allowing you to experience to the fullest the natural beauty of Hawai'i and watching spectacular sunsets each evening over the Pacific from the comfort of your own lanai. From the moment you enter, you’ll notice the expansive covered lanai, an ideal location to enjoy a delicious cup of Kona coffee while watching whales and Spinner Dolphins. Hoku’ Ea Hale is known as one of the best location's in Kona because of its backyard access to snorkeling, surfing, paddle-boarding, and swimming. Swimming with the dolphins in your backyard is shown on the the video on this website. It’s also an ideal location to experience sea life in your backyard of whales, sea turtles, and dolphins in abundance. A resident turtle lives in one of the many pools in front of the house.



Inside Hoku'Ea Hale, you'll find open beam ceilings and plenty of comfortable seating in the living room, which makes the perfect place to put your feet up and take in the beauty of the Pacific. The newly remodeled kitchen features ocean views from every angle. Fully stocked with all of the culinary essentials, this space features a large island with additional seating for your guests, allowing you to converse with friends and family while preparing a delicious meal. Enjoy the upgraded finishes of the first-floor bathroom which is conveniently situated near the kitchen and living areas. A bonus room near the kitchen features lanai and ocean views and is equipped with a large, flat-screen TV, DVD player and high-speed internet connection. This space has a sleeper sofa as well as additional seating, perfect for accommodating additional guests. The lanai is furnished with a large dining room table and features unbelievable views. Take in the beauty of Hawaii while dining alfresco with friends and family, making memories that will last long.



Located on the ground level is the master bedroom, which is furnished with a new king-sized bed. An en-suite bathroom with fluffy cotton towels, dual sinks, and walk-in shower provide all of the space and comfort you need. Enjoy accessing the outdoors right from your posh master suite, which has doors that open right onto the lanai. The prevailing trade winds from the west over the ocean and the mountain breezes from the east blow through the house for natural cooling.



Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms, both with flatscreen TVs and direct ocean views. The south bedroom features festive, island-inspired decor, a king-sized bed and stunning views of Kahalu’u Bay. Watch the surfers and snorkelers from the comfort of your room! The north wing of the home features an additional room furnished with two queen-sized beds. A large bathroom is situated between the two bedrooms and features dual sinks, shower and a separate spacious jetted spa soaking tub with coastal views.



Additional amenities at Hoku’Ea Hale include a new washing machine and dryer, Apple TV with complimentary Amazon Prime Video and complimentary WiFi, a combination safe and long-distance phone service to the U.S. Mainland and Canada. Outdoors at Hoku’Ea Hale, you’ll find everything included you need for adventure and fun. Relax in the oceanfront jacuzzi, or choose from an array of chairs, snorkeling gear, surfboard, boogie boards, floaters and sand toys, perfect for a day at the beach. Two bicycles, as well as a variety (for the oceanfront grass) of lawn games to play, including croquet, bocce ball, badminton, and horseshoes, are also provided. The outside BBQ grill is perfect for all the fish that you may catch or purchase.



Walk across the rocks immediately in front of the house to access your private ocean pool into Kahalu’u Beach County Park which in Hawaiian means "diving place". Known for its crystal blue tide pools and abundance of tropical fish and sea turtles, this location has been named one of the best snorkeling in the State and is ideal for learning how to surf. Also on the beach in front of the house are the "Pools of Kona" for cooling ocean water dipping.



Hoku’Ea Hale is located within the Kahalu’u National Historic District, which was once the home of Hawaiian Kings and High Chiefs. This home is in proximity to numerous dining options, including Sam Choy and Aloha Bar and Grille, as well as a movie theater and shopping center, which are all within a five-minute bike ride. Numerous resort amenities are available (including buffets, live entertainment, luaus, tennis and oceanfront golf) immediately to the South. The Keauhou Bay area offers great ocean access, dolphin/whale boat tours, swimming with manta rays, scuba diving, sailing, catamaran, fishing charters, sea kayaking and outrigger canoeing. Hoku’Ea Hale is a beautiful oceanfront property on the Island of Hawaii.



No other house on Kahalu’u Bay has the complete privacy, size of indoor living space and outdoor lanai space and panoramic views, including toys and amenities, and access to the ocean water that this house offers; as it is uniquely situated on a point into the ocean on one of the biggest oceanfront lots of almost 10,000 sq ft.



