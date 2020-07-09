/
apartments with washer dryer
46 Apartments for rent in Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI with washer-dryer
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-271 Manukai St
78-271 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1482 sqft
Remodeled Home w/Golf Course Views, A/C, & Near the Beach. He'eia Beach Bungalow - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-6662 Alii Drive
78-6662 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,000
870 sqft
Oceanfront Honeymoon Cottage, Breathtaking Ocean views, The Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-6825 Keaupuni Street
78-6825 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2889 sqft
Ocean view, Private home, Plunge Pool, Tropical comfort, Keauhou Estates #185 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a
78-7072 Holuakai Street #29
78-7072 Holuakai Loop, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1900 sqft
*Brand New* Luxury single level home* Close to Keauhou Bay*Pele's Last Resort (Holua Kai #29) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305
78-7100 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1250 sqft
Keauhou Kai 78-7100 Kamehameha III Road, Unit #305 Available 07/15/20 Long Term - Keauhou Kai Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo - Walk to Beach - This beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath Keauhou Kai condo is fully furnished and a short walk to Keauhou Bay
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113
78-7039 Kamehameha III Rd, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
714 sqft
*Rates Reduced* 1 BR condo, on the edge of Keauhou! (Keauhou Resort 113) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-6640 Alii Drive
78-6640 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2016 sqft
Oceanfront Hoku Ea Private House on Kahaluu Bay w/SPA - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-108 HoluaKai Street #14
78-108 Holuakai St, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
1887 sqft
New Luxury Home w/Ocean Views, Pool, & Spa: Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-6935 Kiaaina Street
78-6935 Kiaaina Street, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2335 sqft
**New Listing** Maile Hale - Private Oceanview - 3BR Retreat in Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-7039 Kamehameha III Road 104
78-7039 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
950 sqft
"A Slice of Paradise", Keauhou Resort #104 Townhouse, Sleeps 3-4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101
78-6721 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1075 sqft
Shared infinity pool & short walk to beach: Beach Villas at Kahalu'u 2-101 - This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an ocean view and comfortably accommodates up to four guests.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-261 Manukai Street
78-261 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
*New* Oversized condo with A/C in Picturesque Complex! Kanaloa 701 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Hale Kalena which means “House of rest” in Hawaiian. This 1,700 sq.
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-6880 Keaupuni Street
78-6880 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3195 sqft
Blue Hawaii, a 3BR Plus Bonus Room & 3.5 Bath Private Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Blue Hawaii is a thirty two hundred square ft.
Kaumalumalu Ahupua`a
77-152 Queen Kalama Ave
77-152 Queen Kalama Avenue, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Queen Kalama - Property Id: 254070 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home fully furnished with a nice swimming pool. This is fully furnished, turnkey home set up as follow: the master bedroom has a King-sized bed with an attached master bathroom.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6421 Kilohana Street
77-6421 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2928 sqft
Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a
78-7259 Puuloa Road
78-7259 Puuloa Road, Honalo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,690
3007 sqft
Available - Long Term - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath Unfurnished Home w/ Pool & Garage - 3 bed / 2.5 in Main House and 1 bed / 1 bath in O'hana DESIRABLE PUULOA CLASSIC with end of the road privacy. Bordered on 2 sides by ranch land.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind
77-296 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
906 sqft
Kona Westwind Condo, Unfurnished 2 bed / 2 bath - Kona Westwind is a charming 15 unit condominium located down in Sea View Circle. This condo is a ground floor unit and has streamlined access to the mailboxes and pool areas.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-305 Kalani Way #16
77-305 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Beautiful Kona Eastwind 2BED/2BATH condo with outstanding coastline view with beautiful furnishings - Fully furnished turnkey 2BED/2BATH Kona Eastwind beautifully furnished condo off of Sea View Circle has a magnificent view of the ocean coastline -
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6367 Halawai St.
77-6367 Halawai Street, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
685 sqft
1 BR, 1 Bath Lower Unit Ohana - Turnkey Furnished, washer and dryer in unit, quiet neighborhood, private backyard patio. AVAILABLE ONLY UNTIL 12/20!!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5873138)
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7C’s Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6246 Alii Dr #172 Kona Bali Kai
76-6246 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Bali Kai - Kona Bali Kai on the mauka side of Alii Drive with easy access to town. Unfurnished, neat and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath with washer & dryer. Pool and BBQ available by ocean side. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1450.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.