78-108 HoluaKai Street #14

New Luxury Home w/Ocean Views, Pool, & Spa: Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Nestled into an exclusive, gated community, this newly constructed Kailua-Kona home boasts central air conditioning and a private pool and spa. With peekaboo ocean views of its own, it backs up to the oceanfront Kona Country Club golf course and offers convenient access to beaches, fine dining, shopping, and countless island adventures.



High ceilings, spacious rooms, refined décor, and the perfect balance of cool and warm tones define this elegant single-level home. Its great room features abundant sumptuous seating (including a reclining sofa), perfect for total relaxation. The seamless flow between the living space, the dining area, and the open-concept kitchen creates an ideal setting for togetherness during your stay in paradise.



Sure to please even the gourmet in your group, the fully equipped kitchen at Kona Blue Vacations at Holua Kai has been appointed with sleek stainless appliances, a farm sink, extensive counter space, and bar seating. The bedrooms include a master with a king-size bed, one mini-en suite and a third guest room with king-size beds, each with a television and ceiling fan. The spa-like master bath provides a soaking tub, a separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities.



Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai also comes equipped with a barbecue grill for casual lunches or dinners at home. On the covered lanai by the pool, enjoy a leisurely open-air meal or settle into the soft outdoor sofa as palm trees gently sway nearby. When it’s time to explore, guests will find beach towels, beach chairs, snorkeling gear, a cooler, an umbrella, boogie boards, and sand toys waiting. In addition, there are assorted isometric bands, free weights, and a foam roller to ease your muscles after a busy day hiking and swimming. For families, there are Disney classic movies and an assortment of board games and books.



This Kona Coast luxury home allows easy access to gorgeous Big Island beaches such as Keahou Bay, White Sands, Kua Bay, and Makalawena. Less than two miles away, Keauhou Shopping Center offers restaurants, shops, and even a movie theater. Endless shopping and dining possibilities are also available in nearby Kona Town, as are opportunities for snorkeling/diving, swimming with manta rays, hiking, and boat tours.



Please note that as a new community, Holua Kai continues to have building in progress between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday only. While homes are still being built, the construction of the pool has been completed. Limited noise impact is predicted and there will be no disruptions during quiet hours. Mahalo for your understanding.



Please note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $235 applies to all stays of 14 days or longer.



