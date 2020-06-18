All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Location

78-108 Holuakai St, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 · Avail. now

$9,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1887 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
New Luxury Home w/Ocean Views, Pool, & Spa: Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Nestled into an exclusive, gated community, this newly constructed Kailua-Kona home boasts central air conditioning and a private pool and spa. With peekaboo ocean views of its own, it backs up to the oceanfront Kona Country Club golf course and offers convenient access to beaches, fine dining, shopping, and countless island adventures.

High ceilings, spacious rooms, refined décor, and the perfect balance of cool and warm tones define this elegant single-level home. Its great room features abundant sumptuous seating (including a reclining sofa), perfect for total relaxation. The seamless flow between the living space, the dining area, and the open-concept kitchen creates an ideal setting for togetherness during your stay in paradise.

Sure to please even the gourmet in your group, the fully equipped kitchen at Kona Blue Vacations at Holua Kai has been appointed with sleek stainless appliances, a farm sink, extensive counter space, and bar seating. The bedrooms include a master with a king-size bed, one mini-en suite and a third guest room with king-size beds, each with a television and ceiling fan. The spa-like master bath provides a soaking tub, a separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities.

Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai also comes equipped with a barbecue grill for casual lunches or dinners at home. On the covered lanai by the pool, enjoy a leisurely open-air meal or settle into the soft outdoor sofa as palm trees gently sway nearby. When it’s time to explore, guests will find beach towels, beach chairs, snorkeling gear, a cooler, an umbrella, boogie boards, and sand toys waiting. In addition, there are assorted isometric bands, free weights, and a foam roller to ease your muscles after a busy day hiking and swimming. For families, there are Disney classic movies and an assortment of board games and books.

This Kona Coast luxury home allows easy access to gorgeous Big Island beaches such as Keahou Bay, White Sands, Kua Bay, and Makalawena. Less than two miles away, Keauhou Shopping Center offers restaurants, shops, and even a movie theater. Endless shopping and dining possibilities are also available in nearby Kona Town, as are opportunities for snorkeling/diving, swimming with manta rays, hiking, and boat tours.

Please note that as a new community, Holua Kai continues to have building in progress between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday only. While homes are still being built, the construction of the pool has been completed. Limited noise impact is predicted and there will be no disruptions during quiet hours. Mahalo for your understanding.

Please note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $235 applies to all stays of 14 days or longer.

TA - 177-167-8208-01
STVR-20-399603

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have any available units?
78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 has a unit available for $9,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have?
Some of 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 currently offering any rent specials?
78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 pet-friendly?
No, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 offer parking?
No, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 does not offer parking.
Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have a pool?
Yes, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 has a pool.
Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have accessible units?
No, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-108 HoluaKai Street #14 has units with air conditioning.
