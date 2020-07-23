Amenities

recently renovated pool air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool

410 Kaha Street Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom with large yard and POOL, 5 minute walk to the beach. - Newly remodeled interior and exterior. Gated, very large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge enclosed yard. Home has new plank flooring, kitchen has new everything including cabinets, counters and appliances, including a double oven. Split AC's in all rooms. Stunning finishes throughout. Master bath even has a custom shower experience.



Back yard was just remodeled and has a huge covered lanai that backs up to the salt water pool.



This home does have two other units with full separation from the main house. Pool and yard are exclusive to this rental. Rent includes pool and yard service. Electric and Water are flat fees.



This will not last!



Contact me for showings

Tammera "Tami" Jo Simeona, (R), REALTOR, Broker, Owner RB-22695

Two Seas Property Management, LLC RB-22694

808-372-2871

www.twoseaspm.com



(RLNE5970394)