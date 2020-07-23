All apartments in Honolulu County
410 Kaha Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

410 Kaha Street

410 Kaha Street · (808) 372-2871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

410 Kaha Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 410 Kaha Street · Avail. Sep 1

$5,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
410 Kaha Street Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom with large yard and POOL, 5 minute walk to the beach. - Newly remodeled interior and exterior. Gated, very large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge enclosed yard. Home has new plank flooring, kitchen has new everything including cabinets, counters and appliances, including a double oven. Split AC's in all rooms. Stunning finishes throughout. Master bath even has a custom shower experience.

Back yard was just remodeled and has a huge covered lanai that backs up to the salt water pool.

This home does have two other units with full separation from the main house. Pool and yard are exclusive to this rental. Rent includes pool and yard service. Electric and Water are flat fees.

This will not last!

Contact me for showings
Tammera "Tami" Jo Simeona, (R), REALTOR, Broker, Owner RB-22695
Two Seas Property Management, LLC RB-22694
808-372-2871
www.twoseaspm.com

(RLNE5970394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Kaha Street have any available units?
410 Kaha Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Kaha Street have?
Some of 410 Kaha Street's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Kaha Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Kaha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Kaha Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 Kaha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 410 Kaha Street offer parking?
No, 410 Kaha Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 Kaha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Kaha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Kaha Street have a pool?
Yes, 410 Kaha Street has a pool.
Does 410 Kaha Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Kaha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Kaha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Kaha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Kaha Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Kaha Street has units with air conditioning.
