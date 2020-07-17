All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1502 Mokulua Drive

Location

1502 Mokulua Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 Mokulua Drive · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4880 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Oceanfront, Private home, Mokulua Isle views, Vintage luxury, Lanikai Oceanside - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

With front row seats to the ocean and the famous Mokulua Islands of Kailua, Lanikai Oceanside offers the best seats in the house. Newly renovated, this tropical chic and modern oceanfront beach home is open and spacious, yet warm and intimate. Wake up to the sounds of the sea, inhale the fragrant salty air and watch the sun paint magic in the sky as the afternoons turn to evenings. Lanikai Oceanside is sure to make your stay a memorable and unforgettable one.

Built in the 1940s, Lanikai Oceanside was once the coveted summer home to Princess Abigail Kawananakoa, a beloved Hawaiian princess who was a politician and ruler in the historic Hawaiian monarchy. Kept within the royal family for years, the home was later sold to a respected prominent family of Hawaii in 1956. The residence embodies a special historic energy, it is no wonder why so many influential individuals have chosen it over and over again.

With beach chic, mid-century modern interiors, this home is a trendy and stylish reimagined classic. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in the main house and a separate Guest House with a full kitchen, living, dining area, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and washer/dryer. Gather with friends and family in one of the two spacious living/dining rooms, depending on if you prefer a more formal or casual setting. Every room is filled with vibrant colors and beachy whites, reminiscent of the island's natural palette.

Sitting on over 25,000 sq. ft. of land, Lanikai Oceanside features an expansive yard space with warm tropical landscaping. The oceanfront yard offers a picturesque view of the turquoise blue waters dancing to the melody of the tides. Watch the kayakers go by as they paddle out to the Mokulua Islands daily. 

Besides being steps to pristine Lanikai Beach, quaint Kailua town is a quick five minute drive for groceries, restaurants, and boutiques. Easy access to the John A. Burns freeway puts downtown Waikiki just 30 minutes away. At Lanikai Oceanside, located in the attractive Lanikai neighborhood of Kailua, Oahu, enjoy the sun drenched beach life Hawaii is known for.

Standard occupancy is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 10 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-141-510-3488-01.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Mokulua Drive have any available units?
1502 Mokulua Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1502 Mokulua Drive have?
Some of 1502 Mokulua Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Mokulua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Mokulua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Mokulua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Mokulua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 1502 Mokulua Drive offer parking?
No, 1502 Mokulua Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Mokulua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Mokulua Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Mokulua Drive have a pool?
No, 1502 Mokulua Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Mokulua Drive have accessible units?
No, 1502 Mokulua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Mokulua Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Mokulua Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Mokulua Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1502 Mokulua Drive has units with air conditioning.
