1502 Mokulua Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Oceanfront, Private home, Mokulua Isle views, Vintage luxury, Lanikai Oceanside - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



With front row seats to the ocean and the famous Mokulua Islands of Kailua, Lanikai Oceanside offers the best seats in the house. Newly renovated, this tropical chic and modern oceanfront beach home is open and spacious, yet warm and intimate. Wake up to the sounds of the sea, inhale the fragrant salty air and watch the sun paint magic in the sky as the afternoons turn to evenings. Lanikai Oceanside is sure to make your stay a memorable and unforgettable one.



Built in the 1940s, Lanikai Oceanside was once the coveted summer home to Princess Abigail Kawananakoa, a beloved Hawaiian princess who was a politician and ruler in the historic Hawaiian monarchy. Kept within the royal family for years, the home was later sold to a respected prominent family of Hawaii in 1956. The residence embodies a special historic energy, it is no wonder why so many influential individuals have chosen it over and over again.



With beach chic, mid-century modern interiors, this home is a trendy and stylish reimagined classic. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in the main house and a separate Guest House with a full kitchen, living, dining area, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and washer/dryer. Gather with friends and family in one of the two spacious living/dining rooms, depending on if you prefer a more formal or casual setting. Every room is filled with vibrant colors and beachy whites, reminiscent of the island's natural palette.



Sitting on over 25,000 sq. ft. of land, Lanikai Oceanside features an expansive yard space with warm tropical landscaping. The oceanfront yard offers a picturesque view of the turquoise blue waters dancing to the melody of the tides. Watch the kayakers go by as they paddle out to the Mokulua Islands daily.



Besides being steps to pristine Lanikai Beach, quaint Kailua town is a quick five minute drive for groceries, restaurants, and boutiques. Easy access to the John A. Burns freeway puts downtown Waikiki just 30 minutes away. At Lanikai Oceanside, located in the attractive Lanikai neighborhood of Kailua, Oahu, enjoy the sun drenched beach life Hawaii is known for.



Standard occupancy is 10 guests with a max occupancy of 10 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-141-510-3488-01.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825617)