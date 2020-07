Amenities

All Utils Incl. 3 bed in Kailua! - MOVE IN READY!

NO APPLICATION FEE!



Welcome to Kailua! This 3 bedroom, gated home is located in the beautiful Keolu Hills. Large windows in the dining and living area to bring in lots of natural sunlight. Enjoy having AC units and ceiling fans in every bedroom for hot summer days. Utilities included! Walking distance to Enchanted Lake Shopping Center, Kailua Cinemas & more! 5-10 minute commute to Kailua Town and beaches. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the most sought out neighborhoods on the Windward side! VACANT AND MOVE-IN READY!! Pets are negotiable



No section 8.



There is a detached studio on the backside of the property, currently occupied by a military couple.



(RLNE5140125)