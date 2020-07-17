75-6002 Alii Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

*New* Oceanfront 2BR ground floor condo, Sea Village 1105 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Your ideal Hawaiian experience begins at Sea Village 1105. Every amenity is at your fingertips in this recently remodeled two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium, which comfortably accommodates up to four people. Sip Kona coffee from the lanai while enjoying views of the sparkling ocean. Beautiful ocean views greet you the minute you enter this elegant condominium, which is comfortably furnished and features a neutral color palette throughout. In addition to an abundance of plush seating, the living room is equipped with smart TV, complimentary WiFi, and a Queen sleeper sofa, perfect for accommodating additional guests. Open the large sliding doors from the living room to enter out onto the furnished lanai, which features seating for four. Enjoy a cup of Kona coffee or a savory meal, while watching playful dolphins in the ocean just in front of you.



The kitchen features ocean views, an abundance of counter space and is stocked with every essential necessary to prepare a festive meal or a light snack. Additional seating for four in the dining area adds to your convenience and comfort.

Enjoy a peaceful night’s rest in the master suite, which is furnished with a king-sized bed and a flatscreen TV. Small windows let in just the right amount of light. Tastefully designed in tropical decor, you’ll be whisked away to dreamland in your posh yet cozy sleeping abode. For your added privacy and comfort, the ensuite master bathroom features a spacious walk-in tiled shower. The guest room is furnished with a pair of twin-sized beds, perfect for accommodation everyone from children to those traveling solo and the second bathroom features a walk-in shower. A stackable washer and dryer just down the hall from the bedrooms adds to your convenience.



Swim in Sea Village’s shared swimming pool or relax in the hot tub while taking in picturesque ocean views. Complimentary Boogie boards are provided and make a fun way to experience the exhilarating surf, only a few steps away.



Conveniently located near downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town! Sea Village 1105 is located in a highly desirable location. Just a short walk from downtown Kailua-Kona.



To provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii merged with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-98666732-01

STVR-19-367360



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842068)