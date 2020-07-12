Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Ewa, Ewa Gentry, HI
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
162 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1183 Pekau St
91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1526 sqft
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65” TV in garage, 2
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1084 sqft
Month to Month Lease. Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1144 Waiemi St.
91-1144 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-918 Puhikani Street
91-918 Puhikani Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sun Terra Ewa Beach 3/2/G - Available NOW! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Yard service included. Tenant is responsible water/sewer, electricity, gas and cable/internet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1161 Lukahiu Pl
91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1496 sqft
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020 Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
MOVE IN AVAILABILITY: September 1, 2020. Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE
91-1043 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1644 sqft
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE Available 07/25/20 Westloch Fairways 3br/2.5ba Home w/2 Car Garage - Larger, shabby sheek 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths attached single family home in Ewa, Westloch Fairways.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1240 Kaileolea
91-1240 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1820 sqft
91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1
91-1161 Keoneula Boulevard, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1005 sqft
Ke Noho Kai Town Homes: 3-bed, 2-bath with attached garage and yard now available for rent ! - Offering for rent today is a preferred corner, single level town home in the Ke Noho Kai complex in Ocean Pointe.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1498 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 2 Car garage in the highly desired community of Parkside.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Westloch Fairways a neighborhood with tree lined streets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
91-1452 Noelo Street
91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2620 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
91-1014 KAI WANA STREET Kai Wana Street
91-1014 Kaiwana Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 91-1014 KAI WANA STREET Kai Wana Street in Ocean Pointe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI