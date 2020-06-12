/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
119 Niuiki Circle
119 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6312 Ookala Pl
6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
444 Lunalilo Home Road, #224
444 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1281 sqft
3/2.5 Marina Front Townhouse with 2 Parking & A/C - Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, townhouse with a gourmet kitchen, new appliances, window A/Cs, and a separate 4x4x8 foot storage area.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7476 Makaa St
7476 Makaa Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1468 sqft
Kealaula Kai 3/2.5/2 Single Family Home - Enjoy the best in Hawaii Kai living in this quiet Anchorage neighborhood! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a spacious two car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1409 Laukahi Street
1409 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1964 sqft
1409 Laukahi Street Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Waialae Iki home 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, pool and AMAZING views! - This beautiful Waialae Iki home will be available June 13th. Three bedroom, three and one half bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1047 Koko Uka Place
1047 Koko Uka Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2177 sqft
Koko Villas! 3 Bdrm., 3 Bathroom, 2 car Encl. garage, 10' ceilings, A/C - Lovely bright single-level home located in Koko Villas! 3 Bedroom, 3 full bathrooms + home office. Nice sized square footage of: 2,177.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE
1670 Halekoa Drive, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
358 Kealahou Street
358 Kealahou Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1489 sqft
358 Kealahou Street Available 06/16/20 Newly Upgraded Laulima at Hawaii Kai - Enjoy the Kokohead Crater views from this recently renovated home in Laulima, Hawaii Kai.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4986 Poola Street
4986 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1581 sqft
Lower Waialae Iki 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home - Great View! Nice single family home in lower Waialae Iki. One level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, dining room, lanai, 2 car carport, storage area. Living area 1,581 sq. ft. Carport 440 sq. ft.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1175 Palea Way
1175 Palea Way, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1861 sqft
Queens Gate 3/2/2 single family house, Hawaii Kai - Relax by the pool at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, play tennis at the association tennis courts or talk a short walk to Sandy Beach-less than a mile away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
326 A Elelupe Road
326 Elelupe Rd, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 parking unit on the edge of Hawaii Kai. Large Lanai, dishwasher, dinning and living room space as well as personal hot tub in the master bedroom
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6637 Hawaii Kai Drive
6637 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
A private boat dock awaits you! Available now, 3158 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 story single family house at Hawaii Kai Marina. House has a gated entrance with a separate two car garage and a drive way for at least 5 other cars.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
453 Portlock Road
453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI
Maunalua Sunset is located in the oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a double sized ocean lot. This spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home includes multiple structures that surrounds a tropical courtyard, 1,000-square-foot swimming pool, and jacuzzi.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7018 Hawaii Kai Drive
7018 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1331 sqft
Beautiful partial furnished townhouse in Hawaii Kai -West Marina available starting from 6/20/2020. Pet-allowed. Military-friendly. Enjoy Marina-living lifestyle. Close to Costco and Shopping Centers- Koko Marina Center and Hawaii Kai Town Center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
763 Kalanipuu Street
763 Kalanipuu Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Comfortable freshly painted second floor level of a two story house. 3 bed, 1.5 bath with washer and dryer in downstairs. Street parking only. This unit is available for immediate rental with private showings upon request.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7731 Waikapu Loop
7731 Waikapu Loop, East Honolulu, HI
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Kalama Valley. Featuring a private pool, spa, AC, granite countertops, formal dining area, and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1067 Kuekue Street
1067 Kuekue Street, East Honolulu, HI
PET FRIENDLY-Executive Style Home in Leolani Community Of Hawaii Kai, 4 Bedrooms + Den for 5th Bedroom and 2.5 Baths WITH POOL! Large Master Bedroom & Master Bathroom. Great Room, Dining Room and Media room.
Similar Pages
East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Honolulu 3 BedroomsEast Honolulu Apartments with BalconyEast Honolulu Apartments with Garage
East Honolulu Apartments with GymEast Honolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Honolulu Apartments with ParkingEast Honolulu Apartments with PoolEast Honolulu Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI