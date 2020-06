Amenities

1bed/1bath/1open parking, around 600 square feet in very quiet Kuliouou Valley hill side, close to Hawaii Kai all the shopping, beach, schools. One month rental as security deposit needed. Monthly rental including all the utilities(water, electricity, internet, washer, dryer etc). It is available on 05/01/2020. Sorry no pet and no smoker are allowed.