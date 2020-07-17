All apartments in East Honolulu
Find more places like 453 Portlock Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Honolulu, HI
/
453 Portlock Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

453 Portlock Rd

453 Portlock Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Honolulu
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 453 Portlock Rd · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 3339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Beachfront Estate w/Private Pool, Close to Dining, Shops, Golf: Maunalua Sunset - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Situated in the famed oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a rare double-sized ocean lot, this Hawaii Kai home provides the ultimate in privacy and accommodations for your large group. Multiple estate structures surround a tropical courtyard and 1,000-square-foot swimming pool. From its prime location on Maunalua Bay, the home allows guests to enjoy calm shores and panoramic views of incredible sunsets, Diamond Head, Koko Head, and Waikiki, including dazzling fireworks every Friday night.
 
Spacious and serene, Maunalua Sunset features open-beam ceilings and rich hardwoods for a classic old Hawaii feel, along with large covered lanais for traditional indoor-outdoor island living. The main house contains a full kitchen, living room with sunken bar for entertaining, half bath, and upstairs loft bedroom with a wet bar and a full bath. An adjacent, separate structure on the ocean side boasts a generous master suite with a California king bed, smart television, ocean and mountain views, a private lanai, pool access, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and dual toilets. The third structure on site houses the remaining bedroom suites, with two downstairs and two upstairs.
 
Gated access and a long roundabout driveway lead to the grounds of Maunalua Sunset estate, where the central courtyard, meandering resort-style swimming pool, and jacuzzi create a focal point for guest gatherings. Along with covered patios and walkways winding among the structures, this peaceful retreat offers an oceanfront yard with places to lounge in sun or shade.
 
Located on Oahu's southeast shore, this exceptional Honolulu home also enables guests to easily access area attractions such as stunning Sandy Beach, the Hawaii Kai Golf Course, and the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail. Restaurants such as Kona Brewing Company and Roy’s Hawaii Kai are also nearby, and the endless dining and shopping possibilities of Waikiki are less than 10 miles away.
 
This property is  professionally managed by Elite Pacific Properties, the largest luxury brokerage and property management firm in Hawaii. It is a legally established dwelling that is rented for periods of 30 consecutive days or more at any one time.
 
Please note: standard occupancy for this property is 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
 
Please also note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $240 plus tax applies to all stays of 14 days or longer.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!
 
TA - 060-531-3536-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Portlock Rd have any available units?
453 Portlock Rd has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Portlock Rd have?
Some of 453 Portlock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Portlock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
453 Portlock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Portlock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 453 Portlock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 453 Portlock Rd offer parking?
No, 453 Portlock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 453 Portlock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Portlock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Portlock Rd have a pool?
Yes, 453 Portlock Rd has a pool.
Does 453 Portlock Rd have accessible units?
No, 453 Portlock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Portlock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Portlock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Portlock Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 Portlock Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 453 Portlock Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms
East Honolulu Furnished ApartmentsEast Honolulu Luxury Places
East Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity