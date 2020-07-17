453 Portlock Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Beachfront Estate w/Private Pool, Close to Dining, Shops, Golf: Maunalua Sunset - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Situated in the famed oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a rare double-sized ocean lot, this Hawaii Kai home provides the ultimate in privacy and accommodations for your large group. Multiple estate structures surround a tropical courtyard and 1,000-square-foot swimming pool. From its prime location on Maunalua Bay, the home allows guests to enjoy calm shores and panoramic views of incredible sunsets, Diamond Head, Koko Head, and Waikiki, including dazzling fireworks every Friday night.



Spacious and serene, Maunalua Sunset features open-beam ceilings and rich hardwoods for a classic old Hawaii feel, along with large covered lanais for traditional indoor-outdoor island living. The main house contains a full kitchen, living room with sunken bar for entertaining, half bath, and upstairs loft bedroom with a wet bar and a full bath. An adjacent, separate structure on the ocean side boasts a generous master suite with a California king bed, smart television, ocean and mountain views, a private lanai, pool access, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and dual toilets. The third structure on site houses the remaining bedroom suites, with two downstairs and two upstairs.



Gated access and a long roundabout driveway lead to the grounds of Maunalua Sunset estate, where the central courtyard, meandering resort-style swimming pool, and jacuzzi create a focal point for guest gatherings. Along with covered patios and walkways winding among the structures, this peaceful retreat offers an oceanfront yard with places to lounge in sun or shade.



Located on Oahu's southeast shore, this exceptional Honolulu home also enables guests to easily access area attractions such as stunning Sandy Beach, the Hawaii Kai Golf Course, and the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail. Restaurants such as Kona Brewing Company and Roy’s Hawaii Kai are also nearby, and the endless dining and shopping possibilities of Waikiki are less than 10 miles away.



This property is professionally managed by Elite Pacific Properties, the largest luxury brokerage and property management firm in Hawaii. It is a legally established dwelling that is rented for periods of 30 consecutive days or more at any one time.



Please note: standard occupancy for this property is 12 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



Please also note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $240 plus tax applies to all stays of 14 days or longer.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA - 060-531-3536-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833152)