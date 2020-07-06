330 Honono St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Come see this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Hawai Kai home. Located near Koko Marina shopping center, Hanauma Bay, Koko Head Crater Trail, and more! This house features an open floorplan, laminate and tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceiling, AC in every room, ceiling fans, and a large back patio. Property has a solar water heater which helps lower the electric bill. Comes with a refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Limit 6 people.