All apartments in East Honolulu
Find more places like 330 Honono St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Honolulu, HI
/
330 Honono St
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

330 Honono St

330 Honono Street · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Honolulu
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

330 Honono Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$3,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Hawai Kai home. Located near Koko Marina shopping center, Hanauma Bay, Koko Head Crater Trail, and more! This house features an open floorplan, laminate and tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceiling, AC in every room, ceiling fans, and a large back patio. Property has a solar water heater which helps lower the electric bill. Comes with a refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. Limit 6 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Honono St have any available units?
330 Honono St has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Honono St have?
Some of 330 Honono St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Honono St currently offering any rent specials?
330 Honono St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Honono St pet-friendly?
No, 330 Honono St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 330 Honono St offer parking?
No, 330 Honono St does not offer parking.
Does 330 Honono St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Honono St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Honono St have a pool?
No, 330 Honono St does not have a pool.
Does 330 Honono St have accessible units?
No, 330 Honono St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Honono St have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Honono St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Honono St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Honono St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 330 Honono St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms
East Honolulu Furnished ApartmentsEast Honolulu Luxury Places
East Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity