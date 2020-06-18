All apartments in East Honolulu
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop

Location

176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 176 Hanapepe Loop · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 8800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Oahu’s Newest Luxury Estate
Ocean House is the newest residence in the collection of ultra-luxury homes designed by renowned Hawaii Architect Jim McPeak and built by San Diego based developer Mark Gosselin. This estate is a modern take on Oahu’s well-known Banyan House. It captures a similar style of oversized, grand spaces all centered around the stunning ocean view.

Every Room Is A Suite
With three ocean view suites, each room affords it’s own level of comfort and privacy. Each bedroom is spacious with its own ensuite bathroom. The upstairs master has its own sitting room with a desk and the downstairs master has an extended split-level room with gym equipment.
Trademark Style
The builder’s trademark style was used throughout home and is quickly apparent with the round-about driveway, floating step entrance and oversized front door. The grand room which is the center of the home, boasts 25-foot ceilings and endless ocean views. It’s indoor waterfall only adds to the already relaxing atmosphere.
Signature Outdoor Lifestyle
Designed for Hawaii’s signature indoor/outdoor lifestyle, the grand room’s doors pocket back entirely and open up the home to the outdoor lounge and ocean side yard. The infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi disappear into the horizon and pull the ocean even closer to you.

A Hidden Sand Terrace
Beneath the ocean side yard is a hidden sand terrace with two chaise lounges. It is like your own private cove perched above Oahu’s most sunning seascape. Just below the same terrace is your private ocean access to the Portlock tide Pools where dipping your toes and searching for hermit crabs, shells and colorful reef fish is only too fun.

Portlock, South East Oahu’s Luxury Neighborhood
Located in south east Oahu, Portlock is a desirable, affluent neighborhood known for it's luxurious estate homes with ocean views. Overlooking Maunalua Bay, Portlock offers a unique perspective facing west where spectacular sunsets over Diamond Head can be enjoyed each evening. Though Portlock itself has no sandy beach, the famous snorkeling paradise, Hanauma Bay, is just around the corner. Also conveniently nearby is Hawaii Kai Town Center and Koko Marina filled with shops, eateries, adventure tour companies and much more! This neighborhood is perfect for a family that wants a little more space, a little more privacy and a more local island experience.

TA-199-064-7808-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Hanapepe Loop have any available units?
176 Hanapepe Loop has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 Hanapepe Loop have?
Some of 176 Hanapepe Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Hanapepe Loop currently offering any rent specials?
176 Hanapepe Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Hanapepe Loop pet-friendly?
No, 176 Hanapepe Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 176 Hanapepe Loop offer parking?
No, 176 Hanapepe Loop does not offer parking.
Does 176 Hanapepe Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Hanapepe Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Hanapepe Loop have a pool?
Yes, 176 Hanapepe Loop has a pool.
Does 176 Hanapepe Loop have accessible units?
No, 176 Hanapepe Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Hanapepe Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Hanapepe Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Hanapepe Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 176 Hanapepe Loop has units with air conditioning.
