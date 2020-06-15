All apartments in East Honolulu
East Honolulu, HI
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE

1670 Halekoa Drive · (808) 487-1561
East Honolulu
Location

1670 Halekoa Drive, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office. This split level home has been renovated to double wall construction w/many more upgrades. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath w/SPLIT A/C system, open wood-beam VAULTED ceilings, ceiling fans, huge living room perfect for entertaining and a wall of windows that brings the outside in. Dramatic and SPACIOUS kitchen counters of GRANITE, CONVECTION OVEN, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator w/water/ice dispenser, Jenn Air glass-top range, energy efficient washer/dryer in the unit. Wood laminate/granite/ceramic tile flooring throughout. Deep 2-car garage creating extra storage space. Landscaped fenced yard with panoramic views. DETACHED STUDIO with MURPHY BED, FULL BATH, A/C, refrigerator, granite counter top, very large walk-in closet, storage shed, roomy lanai with patio furniture and VIEW!! Yard Service included in the rent. One year lease with 'military clause', good credit and renter's insurance required. No Pets. No Smoking. $20 Application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB 21153) at 808-381-8285. .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have any available units?
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have?
Some of 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1670 HALEKOA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
