1670 HALEKOA DRIVE

Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office. This split level home has been renovated to double wall construction w/many more upgrades. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath w/SPLIT A/C system, open wood-beam VAULTED ceilings, ceiling fans, huge living room perfect for entertaining and a wall of windows that brings the outside in. Dramatic and SPACIOUS kitchen counters of GRANITE, CONVECTION OVEN, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator w/water/ice dispenser, Jenn Air glass-top range, energy efficient washer/dryer in the unit. Wood laminate/granite/ceramic tile flooring throughout. Deep 2-car garage creating extra storage space. Landscaped fenced yard with panoramic views. DETACHED STUDIO with MURPHY BED, FULL BATH, A/C, refrigerator, granite counter top, very large walk-in closet, storage shed, roomy lanai with patio furniture and VIEW!! Yard Service included in the rent. One year lease with 'military clause', good credit and renter's insurance required. No Pets. No Smoking. $20 Application fee per adult.

" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB 21153) at 808-381-8285. .



No Pets Allowed



