Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED Charming 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath and open concept home in Hawaii Kai with Den that can be a 3rd bedroom Large pad to park 3 cars at the top of the driveway. Wonderful breezy home. Lovely views of the ocean. Great BBQ area. Rent includes, Move in right away, no need for furniture, housewares, computers and etc., it's all included. All you pay is rent and utilities, what a deal!! Application and three bureau credit report required.