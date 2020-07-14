All apartments in Aiea
98-288 Hale Momi Place

98-288 Hale Momi Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

98-288 Hale Momi Place, Aiea, HI 96701
Aiea

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very Spacious, Well Maintained, Hidden Gem on Quiet Street - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1562 sq. ft, single story home is conveniently located on a quiet street within blocks of Pali Momi Medical Center and Pearlridge. This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, a private & shady backyard, a large storage room in the 2 car carport and an enclosed lanai/laundry area. Appliances include an electric range, refrigerator, full sized washer and dryer. Each bedroom is air conditioned and there is a window AC in the living room as well.
This home is available for a 1 year lease. NO pets.The tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard service is provided. Please contact Sheila Kawakami (R) License #RB-19847, to schedule a showing. sheila@kawpm.com or (808) 739-2323

Renter's Insurance is required
$22 application fee
Kawakami Property Management, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have any available units?
98-288 Hale Momi Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiea, HI.
What amenities does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have?
Some of 98-288 Hale Momi Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-288 Hale Momi Place currently offering any rent specials?
98-288 Hale Momi Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-288 Hale Momi Place pet-friendly?
No, 98-288 Hale Momi Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiea.
Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place offer parking?
Yes, 98-288 Hale Momi Place offers parking.
Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-288 Hale Momi Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have a pool?
No, 98-288 Hale Momi Place does not have a pool.
Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have accessible units?
No, 98-288 Hale Momi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-288 Hale Momi Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-288 Hale Momi Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98-288 Hale Momi Place has units with air conditioning.
