98-288 Hale Momi Place

Amenities
Very Spacious, Well Maintained, Hidden Gem on Quiet Street - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1562 sq. ft, single story home is conveniently located on a quiet street within blocks of Pali Momi Medical Center and Pearlridge. This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, a private & shady backyard, a large storage room in the 2 car carport and an enclosed lanai/laundry area. Appliances include an electric range, refrigerator, full sized washer and dryer. Each bedroom is air conditioned and there is a window AC in the living room as well.
This home is available for a 1 year lease. NO pets.The tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard service is provided. Please contact Sheila Kawakami (R) License #RB-19847, to schedule a showing. sheila@kawpm.com or (808) 739-2323
Renter's Insurance is required
$22 application fee
Kawakami Property Management, Inc.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5908819)