**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, open floor plan, great for entertaining! It is located at 7712 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, Georgia.



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- 2 Years Rental Reference

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessories Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE



We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8



For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108



