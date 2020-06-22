Amenities
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, open floor plan, great for entertaining! It is located at 7712 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, Georgia.
**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8
For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com
**This property is made available by Frank Moore & Co, LLC**
All of our available listings can be viewed at www.FrankMooreco.com
