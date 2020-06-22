All apartments in Wilmington Island
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

7712 Johnny Mercer

7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard · (912) 920-8560 ext. 108
Location

7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA 31410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7712 Johnny Mercer · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, open floor plan, great for entertaining! It is located at 7712 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, Georgia.

**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 7 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8

For more information please call 912-920-8560 x 108 or visit our website at www.FrankMooreCo.com

**This property is made available by Frank Moore & Co, LLC**

All of our available listings can be viewed at www.FrankMooreco.com

(RLNE1978533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Johnny Mercer have any available units?
7712 Johnny Mercer has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7712 Johnny Mercer currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Johnny Mercer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Johnny Mercer pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Johnny Mercer is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Johnny Mercer offer parking?
No, 7712 Johnny Mercer does not offer parking.
Does 7712 Johnny Mercer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Johnny Mercer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Johnny Mercer have a pool?
No, 7712 Johnny Mercer does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Johnny Mercer have accessible units?
No, 7712 Johnny Mercer does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Johnny Mercer have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Johnny Mercer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Johnny Mercer have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Johnny Mercer does not have units with air conditioning.
