Whitemarsh Island, GA
2301 Walden Park Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:07 PM

2301 Walden Park Drive

2301 Walden Park Drive · (912) 208-0560
Location

2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA 31410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
playground
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof. Washer / dryer included, Separate office space, Large living area with separate dining area, Master has large walk in closet, Community has a free car wash station, Great swimming pool and cook outstation, playground for the kids, tennis court, club house with billiards room and activities. Great shops right next store and walking distance to the YMCA. Great property. Water / sewer and trash bill included.
Call today to make an appointment to view this property. 912-208-0560.

Vacant and ready to move in!!!!!!!

Rent $1150.00 Deposit $1150.00 Application fee$ 38.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Walden Park Drive have any available units?
2301 Walden Park Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Walden Park Drive have?
Some of 2301 Walden Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Walden Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Walden Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Walden Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Walden Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitemarsh Island.
Does 2301 Walden Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 Walden Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Walden Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 Walden Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Walden Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2301 Walden Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2301 Walden Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Walden Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Walden Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Walden Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Walden Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Walden Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
