2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof. Washer / dryer included, Separate office space, Large living area with separate dining area, Master has large walk in closet, Community has a free car wash station, Great swimming pool and cook outstation, playground for the kids, tennis court, club house with billiards room and activities. Great shops right next store and walking distance to the YMCA. Great property. Water / sewer and trash bill included.

Call today to make an appointment to view this property. 912-208-0560.



Vacant and ready to move in!



Rent $1150.00 Deposit $1150.00 Application fee$ 38.00