75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
18 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
52 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2982 Tara Drive
2982 Tara Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1212 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bath in N Valdosta. Easy access to Moody Air Force Base, South Georgia Medical Center, Walmart, Publix.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Kenilworth Cir
4420 Kenilworth Cir, Valdosta, GA
4420 Kenilworth Cir Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4BD/2BA homein the Highlands Subdivision!!!! Fenced in Backyard!!! - Cute 4BD/ 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 W Alden Avenue
1016 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
1016 W Alden Avenue Available 06/19/20 4 bed 2 bath renovated - 4 bed 2 bath remodeled home. Great location No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835612)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2420 BEMISS RD SUITE D
2420 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
OFFICE SPACE ON BEMISS - GREAT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED ON BEMISS, 3 LARGE OFFICE, RECEPTIONIST AREA, LARGE LOBBY, KITCHEN GULLEY AREA, 2 RESTROOMS, (ONE IS PRIVATE). (RLNE5638684)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 Park Lane
2311 Park Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1528 sqft
2311 Park Lane Available 06/18/20 Brick style 3bd home in City of Valdosta! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Valdosta. Home has brick fireplace, walk-in shower, drive way with car port and storage shed in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE
5238 Fortress Cir, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE Available 07/01/20 3/2 CLOSE LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR MOODY AFB! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TRAY CEILINGS. ARCHED ENTRYWAY INTO HALL WHERE 2 GIEST BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
911 Williamsburg Drive
911 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnolia Plantation Home - 4 bedroom 2 baths, living room w/fireplace, Family Room, dining room, Kitchen w/breakfast area and a farmhouse sink, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, vented microwave, approx 2151 sqft, blt 1986, CH/A (gas heat &

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Blythwood Drive
804 Blythwood Road, Valdosta, GA
Ranch style home - Ranch style 4 BR/ 2.5 BA home. Living room has a brick fire place. The kitchen on this home is gorgeous! It has stainless steel appliances, a break fast area as well as a formal dining room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 LaSalle Drive
2006 Lasalle Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1216 sqft
2006 LaSalle Drive Available 06/17/20 3BD/1B home $695/mo. - 3BD/1B home in well established Valdosta neighborhood. Painted concrete floors throughout. (RLNE3929291)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 Ginny Drive
3009 Ginny Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1174 sqft
Centrally Located - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is close to all Valdosta has to offer and not too far from MAFB. The kitchen has a stove refrigerator and dishwasher. Ceiling fans are in the living room and 2 of the bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1776 sqft
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Slater Street
1507 Slater Street, Valdosta, GA
Walk to VSU - Large 4BD/2.5B located across the street from VSU's front campus in the Historical District. Mostly hardwood floors throughout. Two living areas. Carport. $1,100/mo yard service included. (RLNE3413797)

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR
1017 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR Available 07/01/20 COLONIAL STYLE HOMES - BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL STYLE HOME HAS IT ALL! THIS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF COUNTRY CLUB RD IN VALDOSTA, GA. LOVELY TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Pine Cone Circle
903 Pine Cone Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1184 sqft
903 Pine Cone Circle Available 07/29/20 Pine Cone S/D - Cute home in a charming neighborhood. Don't miss this hidden gem location convenient to VSU and Moody AFB plus shopping and medical. You'll love the living room. Large Master bedroom of 12X16.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Lakeview Drive
1204 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1676 sqft
Like New! - Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 Sawgrass Drive
347 Sawgrass Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1288 sqft
347 Sawgrass Drive Available 06/17/20 3BD/2B in Blue Pool Subdivision. - 3BD/2B home in the Blue Pool Subdivision. Fenced Yard. No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2423817)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 Almond Tree Place
1705 Almond Tree Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1290 sqft
1705 Almond Tree Place, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3BR/2BA home located in the Shiloh Forest Subdivision. It features ceiling fans and window treatments. A refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove are included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1904 Jeanette Street
1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1861 sqft
1904 Jeanette Street Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 E Alden Avenue
203 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1974 sqft
203 E Alden Avenue Available 07/20/20 Great home near VSU! - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located near VSU! It has a living room and a den! Their is also a dining room and a kitchen with a breakfast area, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Shealy Place
1510 Shealy Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1367 sqft
House in the City! - This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the city. It has a living room, a den, and a kitchen. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher.

June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Valdosta rents increased slightly over the past month

Valdosta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Valdosta stand at $556 for a one-bedroom apartment and $711 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Valdosta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Valdosta over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Georgia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Valdosta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Valdosta, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Valdosta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Valdosta's median two-bedroom rent of $711 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Valdosta.
    • While rents in Valdosta fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Valdosta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Valdosta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

