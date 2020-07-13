Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
4 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$691
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield
345 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1139 sqft
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 Pineview Drive
1104 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
1104 Pineview Drive Available 07/25/20 Move In Ready - This is a three bedroom, two bath home in the city. There is a living and dining room for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes a stove and a refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3250 Wingfield Way
3250 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1336 sqft
3250 Wingfield Way Available 08/14/20 3/2 Close to EVERYTHING! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the local amenities you need! Near shopping, schools, restaurants, Moody AFB & more. Apply today on our website movetovaldosta.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1020 Cherokee Street
1020 Cherokee Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1571 sqft
1020 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Close to Everything in the City of Valdosta - This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath is conveniently located off Baytree Road, with a short distance to shopping, restaurants, VSU and so many other places.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1904 Jeanette Street
1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1861 sqft
1904 Jeanette Street Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
211 Blue Pool Drive
211 Blue Pool Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1123 sqft
This is a cute 3/2 bath home in Blue Pool Subdivision. Valdosta City School District. Pets Allowed with a Non Refundable $200.00 Pet Fee. Available Mid August.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.
Results within 1 mile of Valdosta

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 A Plum Street
1820 Plum St, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1152 sqft
1820 A Plum Street - 1820A Plum Street Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Remerton - Lawn Care Included - Minutes to VSU, Shopping & MORE!! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath wel maintained townhouse in the heart of it all.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5083 Greyfield Pl
5083 Greyfield Place North, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 Peachtree Street
5016 Peachtree Street, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1662 sqft
5016 Peachtree Street Available 08/23/20 Beautiful brick home - This well maintained brick home is ready for some new tenants. This home features a formal living room as well as a separate family room, which has a stone fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Valdosta

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1510 sqft
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S Available 09/11/20 Updated home! 3/2 with Beautiful Granite Countertops - This 3BR/2BA home is won’t last long. Located in North Lowndes County and only 5 minutes to Moody AFB.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4162 Waterberry Cir
4162 Waterberry Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1609 sqft
4162 Waterberry Cir Available 08/07/20 4/3 Northlake Subdivision - Hardwood Floors throughout - You must see this adorable 4 bed/3 bath home on Waterberry Circle.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4210 Deer Crest Drive
4210 Deercrest Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
COMING SOON!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a great floor plan! Open kitchen/dining combo with lots of cabinets & counter space & a breakfast bar! 13x16 great room with a trey ceiling.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4172 Cider Trail
4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4311 Mossy Creek Rd
4311 Mossy Creek Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2463 sqft
4311 Mossy Creek Rd Available 07/20/20 Stone Creek! - Don't miss this one! This immaculate home is wating for you. With 4BR/2.
Results within 10 miles of Valdosta

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36 Eleanor Place
36 Eleanor Place, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
36 Eleanor Place Available 08/24/20 HUGE BACK YARD!!! - 3BR/2BA in Lanier County. Wood ceiling in dining room, large rooms, beautiful cabinets, trey ceilings in the Great room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Smith Dairy Road
21 Smith Dairy Rd, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1511 sqft
21 Smith Dairy Road Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home! Close to Moody! Sits on an Acre! - Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and only 10 minutes to Moody AFB. The Master bath has double sink/vanity with separate garden tub and shower.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Horseshoe Bend
620 Horseshoe Bnd, Hahira, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1953 sqft
620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.

July 2020 Valdosta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Valdosta rent trends were flat over the past month

Valdosta rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Valdosta stand at $556 for a one-bedroom apartment and $711 for a two-bedroom. Valdosta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Valdosta over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Valdosta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Valdosta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Valdosta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Valdosta's median two-bedroom rent of $711 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Valdosta fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Valdosta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Valdosta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

