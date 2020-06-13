Apartment List
/
GA
/
valdosta
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA with garage

Valdosta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
639 Justin Dr.
639 Justin Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
This 3BD/2B home is located in quiet Hunting Ridge Subdivision. It has a garage, screened in back porch, fireplace, garden tub, and vaulted ceilings. New flooring throughout.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Blythwood Drive
804 Blythwood Road, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2340 sqft
Ranch style home - Ranch style 4 BR/ 2.5 BA home. Living room has a brick fire place. The kitchen on this home is gorgeous! It has stainless steel appliances, a break fast area as well as a formal dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE
5238 Fortress Cir, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE Available 07/01/20 3/2 CLOSE LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR MOODY AFB! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TRAY CEILINGS. ARCHED ENTRYWAY INTO HALL WHERE 2 GIEST BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Shealy Place
1510 Shealy Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1367 sqft
House in the City! - This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the city. It has a living room, a den, and a kitchen. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400-C N. Forrest Street
3400 N Forrest St, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1560 sqft
3400-C N. Forrest Street Available 07/20/20 Perimeter Crossing Condo - This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with a 1 car garage. The kitchen has all the major appliances. the master bath has a double vanity, garden tub and a separate walk in shower.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
Results within 1 mile of Valdosta

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3433 Ashurst Drive
3433 Ashurst Drive, Lowndes County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1185 sqft
3433 Ashurst Drive Available 06/17/20 2BD/2B home in quiet Lowndes County neighborhood. - 2BD/2B home in Lowndes County. Large fenced yard. Two car garage. (RLNE2557081)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3850 GUEST ROAD
3850 Guest Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1272 sqft
3850 GUEST ROAD Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA LOCATED IN LOWNDES COUNTY NEAR MOODY AFB! - 3BD/2BA HOME LOCATED IN LOWNDES COUNTY. THIS HOME IS NEWLY REDONE WITH FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT ENTIRE UNIT.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3633 Farmers Way
3633 Farmers Way, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1556 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 located in Crestwood W/D. It is convenient to shopping, Freedom Park, and Moody AFB. Spacious throughout with laminate floors in the living room and a kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Valdosta

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4343 Autumn Ridge
4343 Autumn Ridge, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1676 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/2B home in Northlake Subdivision. Tray ceilings. Tile and new carpet flooring. Kitchen open to den. Formal living area with fireplace. Separate dining room. Master suite features large walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4000 LAUREL BROOK DR
4000 Laurelbrook Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1340 sqft
4000 LAUREL BROOK DR Available 08/01/20 3 BED/2 BATH CONVENIENT TO MOODY AFB - LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT HOME W/ A FENCED YARD? CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS AWESOME 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS HOME. LARGE SIZE LIVING ROOM AREA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4127 Cider Trail
4127 Cider Trail Tr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1558 sqft
Nelson Hill Subdivision - Beautiful 3BD/2B in the Nelson Hill Subdivision Hahira, GA. Beautiful flooirng and cabinetry throughout this home with tray ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Fenced yard. Two car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3990 Rock Hollow
3990 Rock Hollow, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
3990 Rock Hollow Available 07/26/20 Pebbleridge S/D - This four bedroom, two bath home is located in Lowndes County in the Pebbleridge S/D.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4663 CUSTER DRIVE
4663 Custer Drive, Lowndes County, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
3/2 LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION NEAR MOODY AFB - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION NEAR THE MAIN GATE OF MOODY AFB. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. TILE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY AND EAT IN AREA.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4112 Silver Glen
4112 Silver Gln, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
4112 Silver Glen Hahira, 3BR/2BA / NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! - NEWER CONSTRUCTION IN NELSON HILL SUBDIVISION! Kitchen complete with custom cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4916 PATTON DRIVE
4916 Patton Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1321 sqft
4916 PATTON DRIVE Available 07/01/20 3/2 LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION, JUST SECONDS AWAY FROM THE MAIN GATE AT MOODY AFB. HOME WAS BUILT IN 2011. KITCHEN COMES WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4654 Sara Rd
4654 Sara Rd, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1380 sqft
4654 Sara Rd Available 07/01/20 New 3BR/2.5BA Just Minutes from MAFB! - 3BR/2.5BA, 2 Story, 1 car garage! Beautiful custom cabinets, ALL kitchen appliances included, separate laundry room with pantry. All bedrooms upstairs, 1/2 bath down.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4824 Stonewall Circle
4824 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1366 sqft
4824 Stonewall Circle Available 07/13/20 Convenience of location in Miller Farms S/D - This charming home is located just minutes to Moody AFB, convenient to schools, shopping and in the county.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
4882 Summit Ridge Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2900 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE.
Results within 10 miles of Valdosta

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4929 DIAMOND DR
4929 Diamond Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4929 DIAMOND DR - NEW CONTRUSTION !BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE PARK AREA!!. KITCHEN W/ APPLIANCES. EAT IN BAR, OVERSIZED PANTRY, EAT IN AREA WITH PICTURESQUE WINDOW, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM CUSTOM TREY CEILINGS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 N. Moody Drive
14 North Moody Drive, Lanier County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1807 sqft
14 N. Moody Drive Available 08/20/20 North Moody Subdivision, Ray City - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just north of Moody AFB in Lanier County.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5063 DIAMOND DR
5063 Diamond Drive, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1752 sqft
5063 DIAMOND DR Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BDRM 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE PARK - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN WALKER RUN SUBDIVISION! LARGE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Valdosta, GA

Valdosta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Valdosta 2 BedroomsValdosta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValdosta 3 BedroomsValdosta Apartments with Balcony
Valdosta Apartments with GarageValdosta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsValdosta Apartments with Parking
Valdosta Dog Friendly ApartmentsValdosta Luxury PlacesValdosta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lake City, FLMadison, FL
Tifton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Valdosta State University