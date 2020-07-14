Evergreen at Five Points.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 per apartment
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee, $25- key fee per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Non-Aggressive only, 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking lot, first come first serve, no reserved spaces. Other. Please call office for details.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent for an additional fee of $50 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.