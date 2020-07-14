All apartments in Valdosta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:47 PM

Evergreen at Five Points

Open Now until 6pm
100 Garden Dr · (229) 598-0735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free Rent Until August 17th! *call for details (on select units)
Location

100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 179 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Unit 28 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Unit 262 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 199 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen at Five Points.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
accessible
parking
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
pool table
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen. Beautifully crafted with high-end materials like black appliances, wood-style flooring and custom cabinets, this is a space you will love to show off. Our outdoor amenities are designed to keep you active include a luxury pool and on-site Bark Park for pets. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 per apartment
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee, $25- key fee per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Non-Aggressive only, 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open parking lot, first come first serve, no reserved spaces. Other. Please call office for details.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent for an additional fee of $50 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Evergreen at Five Points have any available units?
Evergreen at Five Points has 22 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen at Five Points have?
Some of Evergreen at Five Points's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen at Five Points currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen at Five Points is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent Until August 17th! *call for details (on select units)
Is Evergreen at Five Points pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen at Five Points is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen at Five Points offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen at Five Points offers parking.
Does Evergreen at Five Points have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evergreen at Five Points offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen at Five Points have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen at Five Points has a pool.
Does Evergreen at Five Points have accessible units?
Yes, Evergreen at Five Points has accessible units.
Does Evergreen at Five Points have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen at Five Points has units with dishwashers.

