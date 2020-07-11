Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

42 Luxury Apartments for rent in Valdosta, GA

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
15 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE
3959 Newbury Dr, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE Available 08/10/20 MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB !! - MINUTES AWAY FROM MOODY AFB IN NORTH LOWNDES COUNTY.

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
1204 Lakeview Dr.
1204 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2201 WHITE OAK DR
2201 White Oak Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2177 sqft
2201 WHITE OAK DR Available 08/10/20 LARGE 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME NEAR THE MALL AND VSU - THIS LARGE HOME IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD BOASTS 2177 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
2497 sqft
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Cherokee Street
1020 Cherokee Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1571 sqft
1020 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Close to Everything in the City of Valdosta - This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath is conveniently located off Baytree Road, with a short distance to shopping, restaurants, VSU and so many other places.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR
1017 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2452 sqft
COLONIAL STYLE HOMES - BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL STYLE HOME HAS IT ALL! THIS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF COUNTRY CLUB RD IN VALDOSTA, GA. LOVELY TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
114 W. Hill Ave
114 W Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA
Studio
$2,475
2701 sqft
Professional Office Space in Historic Downtown - Tri-level commercial property located in downtown Valdosta. Minimum 2 year lease agreement with options available. (RLNE5098366)

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5774 Fontana Road
5774 Fontana Rd, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1919 sqft
5774 Fontana Road Available 08/20/20 Located in the Moulton Branch Subdivision - 4BR/2BA home located in the Moulton Branch Subdivision and features ceiling fans, trey ceilings, and a formal dining area.

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1703 Norman Dr - D
1703 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA
Studio
$1,516
1300 sqft
1300 sf retail located in 7,800 sf, six unit retail center adjacent to Best Buy on the corner of St Augustine Rd (24,000 ADTC) and Norman Drive (13,500 ADTC). Located 1/2 mile from I-75 Exit 18 in the high traffic Valdosta Mall Area.

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
2209 Jerry Jones Dr.
2209 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
Brick home in safe neighborhood near Valdosta State University. Features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, newly repainted inside, upscale kitchen, owner provides lawn care. Nice, private back yard with large storage building outside.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Simpson Place
306 Simpson Place, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home in Valdosta - This beautiful brick home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms located in the heart of Valdosta. Property has a formal dining room and a carport. Home is 1650 sq ft with a metal fence.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3253 Wingfield Way
3253 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1339 sqft
3253 Wingfield Way Available 07/13/20 Beautifully Renovated 2 Story Home in Great Location!! - 3BD/2B two story home in a great location behind Publix and Wal-Mart on Perimeter Rd.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5227 BRANCH POINT
5227 Branch Point Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1302 sqft
5227 BRANCH POINT Available 08/10/20 3/2 LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY, CONVENIENT DRIVE TO MOODY AFB OR INTO TOWN FOR SHOPPING/EATING! HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
Contact for Availability
5647 Pasadena Way
5647 Pasadena Way, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Moulton Branch Subdivision. Split floor plan that you will not want to miss! Fenced in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Valdosta

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3618 BUTLER WOODS DR
3618 Butler Woods Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3618 BUTLER WOODS DR Available 09/03/20 CHECK OUT THIS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME! - WOW WHAT AN AMAZING HOUSE!! CHECK OUT THIS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME! IT HAS A HUGE LIVING ROOM AREA FOR FAMILY TIME. DINING AREA.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4717 Hummingbird Lane
4717 Hummingbird Lane, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1992 sqft
4717 Hummingbird Lane Available 05/31/20 Foxborough S/D - POOL - Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a convenient location.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5083 Greyfield Pl
5083 Greyfield Place North, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven,
Results within 5 miles of Valdosta

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1510 sqft
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S Available 09/11/20 Updated home! 3/2 with Beautiful Granite Countertops - This 3BR/2BA home is won’t last long. Located in North Lowndes County and only 5 minutes to Moody AFB.

July 2020 Valdosta Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Valdosta Rent Report. Valdosta rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Valdosta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Valdosta rent trends were flat over the past month

Valdosta rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Valdosta stand at $556 for a one-bedroom apartment and $711 for a two-bedroom. Valdosta's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Valdosta over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Valdosta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Valdosta, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Valdosta is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Valdosta's median two-bedroom rent of $711 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Valdosta fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Valdosta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Valdosta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

