Single Family home, amazing over-sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths in Union City! This property features large kitchen with upgraded and lots of cabinet space, pantry, view to the great room with a cozy fireplace, separate dinning room. Spacious master room with trey ceilings, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower, two car garage, large backyard, close to pool and amenities. Great location close to Downtown Atlanta! Welcome Home!