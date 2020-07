Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This pet free 3/2 is a fantastic find! New flooring, paint, and deck that extends out the back of the dining area giving a great view of the wooded back yard. Complete with Refrigerator, ceramic top stove, and dishwasher, it is move in ready for you! Contact Tim @ 678.712.4284 today to pre qualify and schedule an appointment. ww.homelinkpm.com Homelink Property Management LLC. 678.423.0555