125 Foxford Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a fully furnished bedroom to rent. ONLY for one person. Ideal for traveling executives who enjoy an idyllic quiet setting. All utilities included in rental rate. Fully furnished bedroom, private bath, shared privileges for the kitchen and laundry room and a work desk area if desired. Tenant also will have access to the beautiful backyard sitting area and parking in the driveway. Tranquil setting on a cul-de-sac street with only 15 homes in the subdivision. Close to I-85 access and Pinewood Studios.