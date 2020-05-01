106 Wilmington Pl

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED for short or long term rental. Spacious family home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac street in swim/tennis community. Ideally located near shopping & I-85 access. First floor has office w/ French doors, formal dining room seating 12+, huge kitchen w/ center island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & breakfast room w/ bay windows. Family rm has built-in bookshelves & gas log fireplace. Level backyard is fully fenced w/ patio area. Second floor has addtl family room or media/theater room. Master bedroom is exceptionally large w/ 2 walk-in closets. Master bath offers dual vanities, Whirlpool tub, & walk-in shower. Large secondary bedroom w/ private bath ideal for guests. Third & 4th bedroom shares J&J bath. Sbd offers lighted tennis courts, pool, water slide, exercise facility & playground.