Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:34 PM

5092 Leland Drive

5092 Leland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5092 Leland Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5092 Leland Drive have any available units?
5092 Leland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5092 Leland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5092 Leland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5092 Leland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5092 Leland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5092 Leland Drive offer parking?
No, 5092 Leland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5092 Leland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5092 Leland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5092 Leland Drive have a pool?
No, 5092 Leland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5092 Leland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5092 Leland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5092 Leland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5092 Leland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5092 Leland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5092 Leland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
