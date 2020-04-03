All apartments in St. Simons
850 Mallery Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

850 Mallery Street

850 Mallery Street · (912) 634-9995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit T2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo.
This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed.
Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.
Located in the back of the complex on the second floor of the T building you will love the secluded and quite area to sit on the porch and have your coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evenings.

Unit is located in the quite back corner of this large complex.
2 pools (one is heated in the winter)
Tennis Courts (newly redone 2 courts)
Fitness Center/ business center in club house
Playground for children
Large pond (with ducks and plenty of fish)
Walking paths throughout the large complex.
Grills to use throughout the complex.

The pier/village area is just a 1/2 mile walk from the complex and the beach is about a mile to the public beach access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Mallery Street have any available units?
850 Mallery Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 Mallery Street have?
Some of 850 Mallery Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Mallery Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 Mallery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Mallery Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 Mallery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 850 Mallery Street offer parking?
No, 850 Mallery Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 Mallery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Mallery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Mallery Street have a pool?
Yes, 850 Mallery Street has a pool.
Does 850 Mallery Street have accessible units?
No, 850 Mallery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Mallery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Mallery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Mallery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Mallery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
