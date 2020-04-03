850 Mallery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo.

This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed.

Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.

Located in the back of the complex on the second floor of the T building you will love the secluded and quite area to sit on the porch and have your coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evenings.



Unit is located in the quite back corner of this large complex.

2 pools (one is heated in the winter)

Tennis Courts (newly redone 2 courts)

Fitness Center/ business center in club house

Playground for children

Large pond (with ducks and plenty of fish)

Walking paths throughout the large complex.

Grills to use throughout the complex.



The pier/village area is just a 1/2 mile walk from the complex and the beach is about a mile to the public beach access.