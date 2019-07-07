306 Reserve Lane

Amenities

NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener. This beautifully decorated town home offers upgraded interior features: 9' ceilings throughout, granite in kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood flooring downstairs, & stair treads. 2' faux wood blinds window treatments, tile floors in baths and laundry room. This home comes fully furnished with gorgeous decor and fully equipped kitchen. King in master bedroom, queen in guest room with twins in 3rd room. 1.8 miles to the popular Coast Guard Station beach with nice, clean restrooms. Minutes to grocery store, restaurants, and The Pier Village with all the great south end attractions. ACCEPT FULL FLETC per diem w/ utilities & maid service.