200 Salt AIr Drive

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar. The master bedroom and bath are located on the second floor with the twin bedroom and large laundry room, along with two outdoor balconies. The top floor has two bedrooms with queen beds and a full bath. This unit is beautifully decorated and ready for you to enjoy, the living room has a 55 inch TV, master bedroom has 40 inch TV, and other 3 bedrooms also have TVS. ** Fletc per diem is accepted**