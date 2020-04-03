All apartments in St. Simons
Last updated April 3 2020

200 Salt AIr Drive

200 Salt Air Drive · (912) 634-9995
Location

200 Salt Air Drive, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar. The master bedroom and bath are located on the second floor with the twin bedroom and large laundry room, along with two outdoor balconies. The top floor has two bedrooms with queen beds and a full bath. This unit is beautifully decorated and ready for you to enjoy, the living room has a 55 inch TV, master bedroom has 40 inch TV, and other 3 bedrooms also have TVS. ** Fletc per diem is accepted**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Salt AIr Drive have any available units?
200 Salt AIr Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Salt AIr Drive have?
Some of 200 Salt AIr Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Salt AIr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Salt AIr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Salt AIr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 200 Salt AIr Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Salt AIr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Salt AIr Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Salt AIr Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Salt AIr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Salt AIr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Salt AIr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
