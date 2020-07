Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished condo is incredibly spacious and updated with a renovated kitchen, bathroom, and sunroom. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in the sunroom. Utilities included: Wifi, phone, cable, water/sewer, and a $100 cap on the electric. Living, dining, 1/2 bath, kitchen and sunroom are located on the ground floor with the 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and washer/dryer located on the 2nd floor. Available 7/1/20!