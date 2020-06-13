Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA

Finding an apartment in St. Marys that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Baltic Court
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
892 sqft
304 Baltic Court Available 07/02/20 304 BALTIC CT - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE ON 07/02/2020 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2243 sqft
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of St. Marys

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
132 E Lakemont Dr
132 East Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
906 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom Charming brick duplex. Recently renovated with all new wood look tile throughout and new interior paint. Conveniently located in between Kingsland and St Marys and close to Kings Bay Sub-Base.

1 of 47

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Results within 5 miles of St. Marys

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
145 Retreat Pl
145 Retreat Place, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Large lot in country type setting.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1988 sqft
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.
Results within 10 miles of St. Marys
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
89 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 South 6th Street
131 South 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
648 sqft
Trolley House - Charming Downtown Fernandina Cottage! One bedroom/one bath, hardwood floors, clean and bright. Ready for move in. Water/sewer/garbage collection included. Small dog or cat allowed. (RLNE5612641)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4813 St Marc Ct
4813 Saint Marc Court, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
4813 St Marc Ct Available 07/06/20 IIsland condo close to beach and shopping - 1149sf, 2BR/2BA condo on south end of Amelia Island. Recently renovated. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
76237 Long Pond Loop
76237 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1922 sqft
Close to Kings Bay and Amelia Island - 1922 sf. 4BR/2BA Gorgeous house with large rooms in Cartesian Pointe. Bright open eat-in Kitchen overlooking generously sized Family Room. Shows like a new model house. Two car Garage. Fenced backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32571 Sunny Parke Drive
32571 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1955 sqft
Great Four Bedroom Pond Side Home in Fernandina Beach! - 1,955 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in the Fernandina Beach community of Flora Parke. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins overlooking the Backyard and Pond.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
85148 Sagaponack Dr
85148 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3128 sqft
85148 Sagaponack Dr Available 07/03/20 Beautifullly Manicured Home in North Hampton - 3128 sf. 4BR/4BA Two story North Hampton home backing up to the Preserve. Bamboo, Tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.
City Guide for St. Marys, GA

When the Charlie Daniels Band wrote a song called "Georgia," they couldn't complete it without mentioning St. Marys once, even if it was just the river. The city of St. Marys is just as spectacular, with sandy beaches, a naval submarine base, and the lifestyle of a typical coastal city.

The city of St. Mary's has its own claim to fame -- for starters, it is the second-oldest city in the country; so, don't be surprised if every second building here has a story to tell. Secondly, it is the gateway to the Cumberland Island National Seashore, which is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles. Imagine lovely beaches, dunes, orchards, and vast stretches of wilderness -- you can find all this and much more here. It's like your own gateway to heaven. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Marys, GA

Finding an apartment in St. Marys that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

