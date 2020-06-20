304 Hunt Club Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table. The bay windows allow natural light in for most of the day and overlooks the spacious backyard. Master bedroom will fit a king size bed, has a large walk in closet, trey ceiling. Master bath features a double vanity, walk in shower, garden tub. Other features include a fenced yard, two car garage, water softener & laundry room. Close to Kings Bay Naval Base, I-95, walk to elementary school.