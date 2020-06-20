All apartments in St. Marys
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:14 PM

304 Hunt Club Rd

304 Hunt Club Road · (912) 729-2266
Location

304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA 31558

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table. The bay windows allow natural light in for most of the day and overlooks the spacious backyard. Master bedroom will fit a king size bed, has a large walk in closet, trey ceiling. Master bath features a double vanity, walk in shower, garden tub. Other features include a fenced yard, two car garage, water softener & laundry room. Close to Kings Bay Naval Base, I-95, walk to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Hunt Club Rd have any available units?
304 Hunt Club Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Hunt Club Rd have?
Some of 304 Hunt Club Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Hunt Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
304 Hunt Club Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Hunt Club Rd pet-friendly?
No, 304 Hunt Club Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Marys.
Does 304 Hunt Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 304 Hunt Club Rd does offer parking.
Does 304 Hunt Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Hunt Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Hunt Club Rd have a pool?
Yes, 304 Hunt Club Rd has a pool.
Does 304 Hunt Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 304 Hunt Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Hunt Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Hunt Club Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Hunt Club Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Hunt Club Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
